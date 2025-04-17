Infosys increases marketing expenses by 12.8% in Q4 FY25, attrition rises to 14.1%

ADVERTISEMENT
Infosys on Thursday announced its fourth quarter result for the fiscal year 2025. The software giant selling and marketing expenses increased by 12.8% year-on-year. According to the BSE filing, Infosys, marketing expenditure increased to Rs 1,957 crore in the fiscal year 2025 versus Rs 1,735 crore in the fiscal year 2024.
The voluntary attrition rate in the Last-12-Month (LTM) increased to 14.1% in the March quarter of 2025 compared to 12.6% in the same period last year.
The company's headcount increased to 323,578 as of March 31, 2025 from 317,240 in FY24.
Meanwhile, the standalone profit of the company declined by 21.8% to Rs 6,628 crore in Q4 FY 25 versus Rs 8,480 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The Bengaluru-based firm's revenue from operations increased to Rs 34,136 crore in the January-March FY25--up 6.67%.
"We have built a resilient organization with a sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and the dedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and highest-ever free cash generation”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD said.