IOA reiterates stance on unauthorized ads for Paris Olympics

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) reiterated its stance on unauthorised advertisements concerning the Paris Olympic Games 2024. With the prestigious event just around the corner, the IOA emphasised the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and the official endorsements established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

IOA said, “It has come to our attention that certain corporate entities and business houses are attempting to capitalise on the excitement surrounding the Paris Olympic Games by creating unauthorised advertisements and promotions. The IOA strongly condemns such actions and emphasises that any advertisement related to the Paris Olympic Games 2024 must have prior approval from the 10A.”

"Unauthorised advertisements not only undermine the efforts of the official sponsors and partners but also violate the spirit of the Olympic Games.