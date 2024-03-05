comScore            

Advertising

IOA reiterates stance on unauthorized ads for Paris Olympics

The IOA emphasised the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and the official endorsements established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

By  Storyboard18Mar 5, 2024 6:03 PM
IOA reiterates stance on unauthorized ads for Paris Olympics
IOA said, “It has come to our attention that certain corporate entities and business houses are attempting to capitalise on the excitement surrounding the Paris Olympic Games by creating unauthorised advertisements and promotions. The IOA strongly condemns such actions and emphasises that any advertisement related to the Paris Olympic Games 2024 must have prior approval from the 10A.”

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) reiterated its stance on unauthorised advertisements concerning the Paris Olympic Games 2024. With the prestigious event just around the corner, the IOA emphasised the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and the official endorsements established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

IOA said, “It has come to our attention that certain corporate entities and business houses are attempting to capitalise on the excitement surrounding the Paris Olympic Games by creating unauthorised advertisements and promotions. The IOA strongly condemns such actions and emphasises that any advertisement related to the Paris Olympic Games 2024 must have prior approval from the 10A.”

"Unauthorised advertisements not only undermine the efforts of the official sponsors and partners but also violate the spirit of the Olympic Games.

We urge all corporate entities, business houses, and advertising agencies to refrain from creating or disseminating any advertisements related to the Paris Olympic Games 2024 without the explicit approval of the IOA. Failure to comply with this directive will result in legal action and other appropriate measures."


Tags
    First Published on Mar 5, 2024 6:03 PM

    More from Storyboard18

    How it Works

    Media inflation across APAC is predicted to reach 3.6% in 2024: Report

    Media inflation across APAC is predicted to reach 3.6% in 2024: Report

    Quantum Brief

    Tata Motors' Safari to Tata Tea's Jaago Re: Tata's advertising focussed on nation-building, social consciousness

    Tata Motors' Safari to Tata Tea's Jaago Re: Tata's advertising focussed on nation-building, social consciousness

    Quantum Brief

    SLICE® ropes in actress Nayanthara as brand ambassador

    SLICE® ropes in actress Nayanthara as brand ambassador

    Brand Marketing

    What is Flipkart's "world’s most expensive ad" all about. Find out

    What is Flipkart's "world’s most expensive ad" all about. Find out

    Quantum Brief

    Ad agencies under threat from an old enemy - In-housing

    Ad agencies under threat from an old enemy - In-housing

    Quantum Brief

    Only Vimal could leverage the 'looks of a winner' to become an undisputed clothing brand

    Only Vimal could leverage the 'looks of a winner' to become an undisputed clothing brand

    Advertising

    Dentsu Creative bags the integrated creative mandate of Popeyes

    Dentsu Creative bags the integrated creative mandate of Popeyes
    JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
    JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!