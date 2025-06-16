ITC completes Rs 472.5 cr acquisition of Sresta Natural, owner of 24 Mantra Organic

ITC has finalized its Rs 472.5 crore all-cash acquisition of Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt Ltd (SNBPL)— the maker of the 24 Mantra Organic brand. The transaction comprises Rs 400 crore upfront and up to Rs 72.5 crore over two years. The deal marks a major push by ITC into the high-growth organic foods segment.

The acquisition was closed on June 13, with ITC acquiring 100% of the equity share capital in Sresta Natural. "The company has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital of SNBPL on 13th June, 2025," ITC said in a regulatory filing.

In April, the company had informed bourses that it had signed a share purchase agreement with SNBPL to acquire 100% stake in the company.

ITC, which has been expanding its packaged food portfolio through acquisitions, sees this as a natural extension of its strategy to tap into health-conscious consumer trends. The company will leverage its pan-India distribution network and marketing muscle to scale the 24 Mantra Organic brand across general trade, modern retail, and digital platforms.

"The acquisition is aligned with ITC’s ‘ITC Next’ strategy and strengthens our presence in the fast-growing organic foods segment, both in domestic and international markets," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Founded by Rajasekhar Reddy Seelam in 2004, Sresta Natural is one of India’s early organic food companies. It owns the 24 Mantra Organic brand, which operates across multiple categories including staples, spices, edible oils, packaged foods, and beverages. The company has a strong sourcing base, engaging over 27,500 farmers across 10 states and cultivating organic produce on approximately 1.4 lakh acres.

The brand has a global presence through subsidiaries in the U.S. and the UAE, with nearly 50% of its Rs 306 crore revenue in FY24 coming from exports.

The Indian organic food market, estimated at Rs 10,000 crore, is witnessing 15–20% annual growth, driven by rising health awareness, demand for sustainable consumption, and government support for organic farming.