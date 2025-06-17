            
Havas doubles down on AI, unveils Converged.AI suite to supercharge client solutions

Marking a year since the launch of its global strategic transformation, Havas officially renamed its operating system to Converged.AI.

By  Storyboard18Jun 17, 2025 3:46 PM
From the Croisette at Cannes, Havas announced a significant acceleration in its journey to become an AI-driven organization, reaffirming its commitment to integrating artificial intelligence across every aspect of its operations — all while remaining rooted in human creativity and empathy.

Marking a year since the launch of its global strategic transformation, Havas officially renamed its operating system to Converged.AI, reflecting its evolution into a fully AI-enabled ecosystem. The group also reaffirmed its pledge to invest €400 million by 2027 in AI, data, and technology — a bold continuation of its pivot toward AI-powered client solutions.

“We believe innovation happens where empathic human understanding meets machine precision,” said Yannick Bolloré, CEO and Chairman of Havas. “We’re no longer just creating efficiencies — we’re reshaping the creative and strategic frontier.”

At the heart of this transformation is the Converged.AI product suite, a modular, tech-agnostic offering built to integrate seamlessly across global platforms like Google, Meta, Amazon, as well as regional ecosystems like TF1 and ITV. The suite includes:

Converged Activate: Uses large language models (LLMs) to build privacy-first audiences for activation across major platforms.

Converged Measure: Merges measurement techniques using AI and machine learning to improve attribution accuracy, powered by Havas’ analytics arm, CSA.

Converged Agentic Reporting: Real-time, AI-agent-enabled dashboards that respond to natural language queries and dynamically visualize performance data.

Converged AI Designer: Fuses predictive analytics with AI-fueled planning tools to simulate outcomes and drive smarter media strategies.

Converged Content: Scalable content personalization developed through Havas’ partnership with Adobe.

Additionally, Havas introduced Vermeer, its next-gen AI video production platform, designed to accelerate creativity and reduce production time while maintaining high-quality storytelling standards.

Chief Data and Technology Officer Dan Hagen emphasized the platform’s collaborative ethos: “We’re not just automating — we’re empowering. Our AI-ready workforce and democratized development model enable creatives, planners, and strategists to directly build tools tailored to the challenges they face with clients every day.”

Havas’ approach remains platform-agnostic, ensuring flexibility for clients navigating diverse data ecosystems. As the group moves into the second year of this transformation, its focus will be on scaling a human-led, agentic ecosystem — one that marries agility, personalization, and real-time intelligence.

With Converged.AI, Havas is not just joining the AI race — it’s redefining what the fusion of data, creativity, and technology can look like in modern marketing.


First Published on Jun 17, 2025 3:46 PM

