MeitY's Abhishek Singh to speak at Storyboard18’s Digital Entertainment Summit

With the world's largest digital population and a media economy growing at breakneck speed, India is fast emerging as a global force in shaping the future of entertainment and technology. The upcoming Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit (DES) - set to take place on June 27, 2025, at The Leela Palace in New Delhi - will spotlight this rise, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and digital pioneers to define India's next chapter in the entertainment revolution.
Abhishek Singh
Among the distinguished speakers is Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and CEO of the India AI Mission.
A 1995-batch IAS Officer, Singh brings with him over 29 years of experience across governance, public policy, and technology-led transformation. His current role sees him at the helm of India's most critical digital focus areas - including Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Emerging Tech, and Digital Skilling.
Previously, Singh has served in key leadership roles as President & CEO of the National e-Governance Division, Digital India Corporation, and MyGov, where he championed large-scale digital transformation initiatives.
His efforts from 2019 to 2024 were instrumental in deepening citizen engagement and enabling policy implementation through technology. He also served as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, and earlier, led strategic operations at the Food Corporation of India.
An alumnus of IIT Kanpur and Harvard Kennedy School, Singh is recognized for bridging the gap between grassroots governance and cutting-edge innovation. His work with global development agencies like DFID, UNICEF, and WHO underscores his commitment to people-first tech policies.
The Digital Entertainment Summit 2025, hosted by Storyboard18 and backed by Network18, with flagship coverage from CNBC-TV18, CNN-News18, Moneycontrol, and Forbes India, builds on the momentum of the government's WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) initiative.
The Delhi edition promises to be a high-impact gathering that explores the convergence of policy, innovation and entertainment like gaming in the digital era.
