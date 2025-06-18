Modest gains for India at Cannes; Ogilvy, VML & Talented bag 3 Lions for Titan, Coca-Cola, Britannia work

ADVERTISEMENT
At the 72nd edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, India posted a quieter second day, with a handful of wins across key categories, including Design, Entertainment Lions for Music, and Sport.
After a stronger showing on Day 1—where Indian agencies claimed two Gold Lions along with several Silver and Bronze in categories such as Outdoor, Pharma, and Health & Wellness—the second day brought fewer accolades.
Among the highlights, Ogilvy Bangalore earned a Bronze Lion in the Design category for “Eye Test Menu,” created for The Titan Company. In the Entertainment segments, VML Mumbai took home a Silver Lion for Coca-Cola’s “The Girl Who Played The Tutari,” while Talented, Bangalore won Silver in the Sport category for “Avani’s Gold” on behalf of Britannia Marie Gold.
India’s medal tally now stands at 12: two Gold, six Silver, and four Bronze Lions.
The country sent 982 entries to the festival this year—up from 826 in 2024—across a range of categories. Indian work had been shortlisted once in Industry Craft, five times in Design, four in Film Craft, two in Entertainment Lions for Gaming, and three each in the Music and Sport subcategories under Entertainment.