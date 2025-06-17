ED intensifies crackdown on illegal betting apps; questions Harbhajan, Yuvraj, Raina, Urvashi Rautela

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its investigation into illegal online betting platforms, summoning prominent Indian celebrities, including cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina, as well as actors Urvashi Rautela and Sonu Sood for questioning regarding their endorsements of these gambling apps.

According to a report by NDTV Profit, the celebrities had been questioned as part of an ongoing investigation into promotion of banned platforms like 1xBet. These platforms were using 'surrogate names', such as 1xbat, in ad campaigns that include web links (for online material) and QR codes to redirect users to the original (and illegal) betting platform in blatant violation of current laws.

ED officials highlighted that such apps often masquerade as "skill‑based games" but rely on manipulated algorithms resembling pure gambling, directly contravening Indian laws. By partnering with celebrities, such platforms like 1xBet gained 'massive visibility' and are cheating people, according to ED officials. As per the probe, multiple laws may have been violated, including the Information Technology (IT) Act, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, and Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Additionally, media outlets reportedly are also under scrutiny, with a sum exceeding Rs 50 crore was paid to various companies to run advertising campaigns.

Despite multiple government guidelines, the celebrities continue to violate regulations by appearing in advertisements for an illegal gambling and betting company. Preliminary probes indicate that these apps—among them 1xBet, FairPlay, Parimatch, and Lotus365—have severely undermined tax revenue.

Actress Urvashi Rautela, in the recent past, had received a backlash for promoting another illegal betting and gambling platform, Lotus365. Moreover, multiple celebrities including Rautela were also under scanner of the government for promoting Mahadev Online Book, an illegal betting company.

With multiple sports IPs round the corner, illegal betting and gambling companies are aggressively advertising on multiple mediums in the country.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory urging endorsers and social media influencers to refrain from promoting or advertising offshore online betting and gambling platforms, including surrogate advertisements, in any form.

The advisory warned, “Failure to comply with the above may result in legal proceedings under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, removal or disabling of social media posts/accounts featuring such promotional content, and penal action under applicable statutes.”

The ED’s campaign against illegal online betting—exemplified earlier by actions against Mahadev and similar apps—has led to raids, asset freezes, and several arrests. In April 2025, assets worth over Rs 573 crore were seized under the PMLA.