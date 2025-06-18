Chai stall or billboard? WhatsApp becomes ground zero for Meta's growing ad ambitions

Meta’s decision to introduce ads to WhatsApp specifically within its Updates tab — marks a notable shift in how the messaging platform may be monetized. Known for its ad-free, personal environment, WhatsApp is now being positioned as part of Meta’s broader advertising ecosystem. Whether this move enhances brand connection or disrupts user experience is a question being actively debated.

For marketers like Prabhakar Tiwari, Partner, FRN Advisory, the potential is significant. “WhatsApp ads are likely to attract incremental ad spend rather than solely cannibalizing budgets from Meta’s existing platforms (Instagram, Facebook) or YouTube,” he says. Tiwari highlights the app’s high open rates and popularity in markets like India and Brazil. With new formats like click-to-WhatsApp and Status ads, brands gain access to distinct engagement points that go beyond Instagram’s visual storytelling or YouTube’s long-form video.

That said, Meta’s limited targeting capabilities for WhatsApp—based on broader data like geography and followed channels have raised concerns about performance. “Meta's restricted targeting options... align strongly with the platform's user experience priorities,” Tiwari explains. While this may reduce short-term ad precision that marketers are accustomed to on Facebook and Instagram (e.g., highly specific interest-based targeting), he sees it pushing brands toward more creative, relevant storytelling that works within WhatsApp’s conversational space.

The ROI question

Others echo the same sentiment with caution. “WhatsApp Status ads will lean more toward brand building,” says Prashant Puri, CEO and Co-founder, AdLift. “Until [tracking and targeting] capabilities evolve, performance marketers will need to supplement WhatsApp with more data-rich platforms.” Without robust attribution or targeting tools, the platform currently functions more as an add-on than a core performance driver. The current limitations on targeting, measurement, and attribution make it tough to hold WhatsApp ads to the same ROI benchmarks as channels like Meta or Google."

To unlock stronger ROI, Puri recommends layering in UTM tagging, multi-touch attribution models, and tighter integration with Meta’s broader tools like the Conversions API. For now, WhatsApp plays a role in the lower funnel—but isn’t quite built to anchor it.

As Amit Relan, Co-Founder and CEO, mFilterIt notes, “Platform-reported metrics may offer directional insights, but advertisers should be mindful that these won’t provide the full picture.” He suggests that brands guide users to external landing pages for deeper behavioral analytics and campaign clarity especially in an environment where third-party validation is inherently limited.

In India, however, where WhatsApp penetration is deep, some believe the potential is long-term. “Over the mid to long term, [Status ads] hold the potential to become a scaled, serious component of both brand and performance media mixes,” says Gopa Menon, Chief Growth Officer for APAC at Successive Digital. But, he adds, success hinges on how well these ads integrate into the platform’s trust-based, personal environment.

Meta's ad empire

It’s not just integration that’s evolving — it’s the infrastructure. Akshay Mathur, CEO of Unpromptd, points to Meta’s larger ambition: “AI won’t just have a larger role; it’ll be central... A company would just define its objective, and the AI would produce the ad creative, discover the audience, and drive the results, all within the closed system of Meta.” For WhatsApp, that means AI could generate and test thousands of native-feeling ad variations in real time, optimizing effectiveness without compromising user experience. It’s a vision where AI replaces traditional media planning and content creation entirely.

Still, this future contrasts sharply with WhatsApp’s foundational values. Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp, recently testified in a US federal court that the platform “never aimed to build Facebook-like functionality like a feed or any Facebook-like features.” Acton presented a handwritten note from WhatsApp’s early days: “No Ads! No Games! No Gimmicks!” He also suggested the app could have remained sustainable as a subscription service and voiced criticism over WhatsApp Business’s potential impact on user privacy after his departure.

WhatsApp Status as the chai stall of digital India

Creative tone, therefore, matters more than ever. “Most likely, WhatsApp Status is going to be a place where people stalk their cousins, not discover the next big skincare brand,” says Harikrishnan Pillai,CEO and Co-Founder, TheSmallBigIdea. His advice is to blend in like family gossip — lo-fi visuals, voice notes, and captions that feel more like a “just sharing” moment than a hard sell.

Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DViO Digital agrees: “Avoid being overly promotional or intrusive.” She sees value for e-commerce, FMCG, and entertainment brands, but emphasizes the need for subtlety in a space that is inherently personal.

“Think of WhatsApp Status as the chai stall of digital India,” adds Sindhu Biswal, CEO & Co-founder, Buzzlab. “It’s intimate, local, and unfiltered.” For performance-led brands, this might not feel like a conversion-first channel—but it’s a strong candidate for mid-funnel activity. Most clients, he says, are “curious but cautious,” waiting to see case studies before going all in.

Some like Pranoy Kanojia, Vice President Strategy, Enormous, question whether the move goes too far. “It’s one of the last intimate spaces… where further marketing and advertising intervention is too intrusive.”

So, is WhatsApp advertising a breakthrough or a boundary crossed?

In its current form, it’s not a full replacement for high-scale platforms like Instagram or YouTube. But it may prove valuable as a deeply personal, high-engagement layer in omnichannel strategies especially if Meta can balance AI-driven scale with WhatsApp’s original ethos of privacy and simplicity.

Handled right, it’s an opportunity. Handled wrong, it’s just another message people learn to skip.

