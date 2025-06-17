Meta backs emerging gaming developers in India with new Accelerator and VC-led mentorship

Meta has launched Meta Gaming Accelerator, an incubator to back small and medium gaming developers across India. The announcement came at the Meta Marketing Summit – Gaming Edition attended by brands, venture capital funds, and gaming studios and developers.

“India’s gaming community is a hotbed of creativity and innovation, but to unlock its full potential, we need to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity. That’s why we’re launching the Meta Gaming Accelerator – to provide Indian gaming developers with access to cutting-edge ad tools, expert mentorship, and critical guidance that they need to scale their businesses and take on the world. By combining expert sessions from Meta with structured guidance from the country’s top Venture Capital firms, we hope to not just empower local success stories but also create a launchpad for Indian gaming companies to scale globally.” – Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Head, Meta (India).

The Accelerator is being launched in partnership with four Venture Capital Funds Bitkraft Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Lumikai Fund, and Elevation Capital. In its launch phase, the program is designed to support 20–30 emerging Indian developers and studios through a structured curriculum. The program will offer guidance across monetization, user acquisition, cross-border scaling, and AI-led game development, with a special focus on how developers can integrate Meta’s AI tools, including Llama, into their game creation and optimization processes.

“At BITKRAFT Ventures, we have a front-row seat to the explosive global growth of the gaming industry over the years, with a portfolio that spans over 140 companies across six continents. Yet, for emerging gaming markets like India, there is a big opportunity and need for the ecosystem to come together and help small and medium gaming companies. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Meta on the Gaming Accelerator—a good initiative aimed at enabling the ecosystem, unlocking new opportunities, and helping accelerate the growth of India’s gaming sector.” – Anuj Tandon, Partner, BITKRAFT Ventures

“India’s gaming industry is poised for the next chapter of its explosive growth, but it needs more interventions to reach its full potential. We’ve seen time and again that young companies with access to timely guidance, strategic resources, and a supportive ecosystem are better equipped to overcome growth hurdles and achieve success. That’s why initiatives like Meta’s Gaming Accelerator are crucial – this program directly addresses the scaling challenges faced by indie studios and offers unparalleled access to Meta’s experts, paving a clear path for sustained growth in this dynamic market.” – Vamshi Reddy, Partner, Kalaari Capital

“For our fund, it’s a strategic partnership that ensures our portfolio companies, particularly those at the early and growth stages, receive the precise handholding required to master efficient user acquisition and retention strategies.” – Salone Sehgal, Founder and Managing Partner, Lumikai Fund

As part of the curriculum, developers will engage in:

Sessions on ad monetization and platform integration using Meta Ads and Audience Network

Deep dives into player acquisition strategies and campaign optimization

Workshops on Llama & AI-powered tools for storytelling, personalization, and game design

Business and funding mentorship, led by participating VC Funds and industry experts

Tailored guidance for cross-border scale and international market entry

The program will conclude in a high-stakes Demo Day, where participating developers will demonstrate how they’ve leveraged Meta’s ecosystem to solve real-world growth challenges. The event will be attended by investors, Meta leadership, and industry stakeholders, with top-performing studios receiving platform-level amplification and potential funding for driving acquisitions leveraging Meta solution.