Parliamentary committee to review AI impact and related issues on June 26

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology will convene its 20th sitting on June 26, 2025, in New Delhi to address pressing issues related to the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and finalize action taken reports tied to this year’s budget recommendations for crucial ministries.

According to an official notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, during the first session, the committee will consider and adopt draft action taken reports (ATRs) on the Observations/Recommendations from its Second, Third, Fourth, and Fifth Reports (Eighteenth Lok Sabha) regarding the Demands for Grants (2024-25). These cover the Ministry of Communications (Department of Posts), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and Ministry of Communications (Department of Telecommunications).

The second session will focus on the "Impact of Emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Related Issues." Representatives from MeitY, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Power are scheduled to present evidence and insights on the matter.

This meeting is part of the committee’s oversight responsibilities to assess technological advancements and their implications on governance, national security, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks.

In March, MeitY met with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology to present evidence on the subject of the “Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Related Issues.”

Recently, during Storyboard18 DNPA conclave, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan discussed the need of effective monitoring of AI regulation and how India's stance on AI balances innovation with safeguards against potential harms.

According to him, MeitY too is closely studying regulations in other jurisdictions, including the European Union, to determine appropriate measures. India already has legal frameworks under the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that address misrepresentation and misinformation.

Read more: MeitY to present AI impact report to Parliamentary Committee on March 5

Krishnan said, "The advisory committee issued guidelines on March 15, 2024, addressing some concerns. If needed, the government may introduce stronger legislation, but this will be an extensive process involving stakeholder discussions. Our emphasis is on enabling AI-driven innovation while ensuring accountability through clear liability provisions."

In September of last year, MeitY issued an advisory to social media platforms instructing them to take prompt action in removing fake content. The Ministry also required platforms to seek government approval before releasing any untested or unreliable AI models for Indian users.