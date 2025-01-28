Lodha v/s Lodha: Bombay HC proposes mediation to resolve trademark dispute amicably

The Bombay High Court (HC) has suggested that real estate moguls Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha seek mediation to resolve the dispute over the trademark ‘Lodha’. The single-judge bench of Justice Arif Doctor said that the mediation will be time-bound and last not more than two weeks.

The Court, on January 27, asked if any genuine effort has been made to resolve the dispute and suggested that a retired chief justice of India, along with another senior member, be appointed for mediation if both parties agree upon the same. Macrotech Developers’ counsel reportedly told the HC that they were not against mediation-- but suggested that the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) and related entities must stop using the trademark “Lodha” till the mediation is pending.

The HC also asked both parties to inform if they are willing to accept mediation on January 28.

Earlier this month, Macrotech Developers had approached the HC asking to intervene and restrain the HoABL from using the brand name ‘Lodha’ in any form.

The lawsuit has claimed that HoABL has unlawfully used the 'Lodha' and 'Lodha Group' brand names.

The trademark infringement case was listed on January 21, 2025, and was subsequently moved to a larger bench and argued that the case involved damages exceeding Rs 100 crores.

It is to be noted that an agreement between the two brothers, which was established in 2023, explicitly prohibited HoABL from using any variation of the 'Lodha' name. However, Macrotech now claims that HoABL has continued to use the name 'Lodha Ventures,' as well as other domain names linked to the brand, which has prompted the legal action.

Macrotech has also mentioned that HoABL has misused the Lodha Group's goodwill and brand strength.