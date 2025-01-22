            
Lodha v/s Lodha: Abhishek Lodha files petition against younger brother Abhinandan Lodha over trademark

Abhishek Lodha's Macrotech Developers approached Bombay HC to intervene and restrain House of Abhinandan Lodha (helmed by younger brother) from using the brand name ‘Lodha’.

By  Storyboard18Jan 22, 2025 4:27 PM
An agreement between the Lodha brothers was established in 2023, which explicitly prohibited HoABL from using any variation of the 'Lodha' name.

The trademark dispute between the real estate moguls Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha has escalated.

Macrotech Developers, helmed by the elder brother Abhishek Lodha, has filed a Rs 5,000 crore lawsuit against his younger brother's firm, House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), over allegations of trademark infringement.

Macrotech Developers has approached the Bombay High Court asking to intervene and restrain the HoABL from using the brand name ‘Lodha’ in any form.

The lawsuit has claimed that HoABL has unlawfully used the 'Lodha' and 'Lodha Group' brand names.

Lodha brothers first parted ways in 2015, following which Abhinandan founded HoBL (in 2021) and Abhishek continued to manage the family’s real estate business under Macrotech. HoBL is a privately held company and is part of Lodha Ventures.

The trademark infringement case was listed on January 21, 2025, and was subsequently moved to a larger bench and argued that the case involved damages exceeding Rs 100 crores.

It is to be noted that an agreement between the two brothers, which was established in 2023, explicitly prohibited HoABL from using any variation of the 'Lodha' name. However, Macrotech now claims that HoABL has continued to use the name 'Lodha Ventures,' as well as other domain names linked to the brand, which has prompted the legal action.

Macrotech has also mentioned that HoABL has misused the Lodha Group's goodwill and brand strength.

"...they are attempting to deceive the public and consumers by falsely suggesting that they have a close association with the Lodha Group, implying that they represent the brand's credibility and capabilities," it was said.


First Published on Jan 22, 2025 4:27 PM

