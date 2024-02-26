comScore            

How it Works

Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast suspended for 3 months in adherence to political decorum

PM Modi did appeal to his listeners to share YouTube shorts of Mann Ki Baat episodes and urged the first-time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.

By  Storyboard18Feb 26, 2024 6:08 AM
Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast suspended for 3 months in adherence to political decorum
During the 110th episode of the program, he mentioned the likelihood of the Model Code of Conduct being implemented in March, similar to the procedure during the previous elections, as per reports. This refers to the anticipated announcement of the election schedule expected next month. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on February 25 that his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast will be put on hold for the next three months, adhering to political decorum in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio program of PM Narendra Modi, where he interacts with citizens of India on themes and issues that matter to the Nation.

During the 110th episode of the program, he mentioned the likelihood of the Model Code of Conduct being implemented in March, similar to the procedure during the previous elections, as per reports. This refers to the anticipated announcement of the election schedule expected next month.

"Maintaining political decorum, 'Mann Ki Baat' will not be telecast for the next three months during the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Emphasising the program's independence from government influence over its 110 episodes, PM Modi reiterated that the broadcast is dedicated to the collective strength and accomplishments of the country, characterising it as "a program of the people, for the people, and by the people."

He did appeal to his listeners to share YouTube shorts of his Mann Ki Baat episodes and urged the first-time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.

Looking ahead to the 111th episode, the prime minister expressed optimism, considering the auspiciousness associated with the number. He concluded by expressing confidence in retaining power in the upcoming elections.


Tags
First Published on Feb 26, 2024 6:08 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Byju Raveendran to employees: I continue to remain CEO

Byju Raveendran to employees: I continue to remain CEO

How it Works

Reliance and Disney to sign binding merger pact to create mega media entity: Reports

Reliance and Disney to sign binding merger pact to create mega media entity: Reports

How it Works

Zee's independent advisory panel headed by ex-HC judge to address "misinformation"

Zee's independent advisory panel headed by ex-HC judge to address "misinformation"

How it Works

Anant Ambani wedding: Shah Rukh Khan to perform at pre-wedding bash, rehearses in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani wedding: Shah Rukh Khan to perform at pre-wedding bash, rehearses in Jamnagar

How it Works

Anant Ambani wedding: Nikhil Kamath, Chandrasekaran, Gautam Adani, Adar Poonawala, Birla among guests at Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding

Anant Ambani wedding: Nikhil Kamath, Chandrasekaran, Gautam Adani, Adar Poonawala, Birla among guests at Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding

How it Works

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding events: Jungle theme, dress codes, travel plans for guests

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding events: Jungle theme, dress codes, travel plans for guests

How it Works

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: List of Indian leaders from Business, Sports, Entertainment

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: List of Indian leaders from Business, Sports, Entertainment
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!