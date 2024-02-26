Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast suspended for 3 months in adherence to political decorum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on February 25 that his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast will be put on hold for the next three months, adhering to political decorum in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mann Ki Baat is a monthly radio program of PM Narendra Modi, where he interacts with citizens of India on themes and issues that matter to the Nation.

During the 110th episode of the program, he mentioned the likelihood of the Model Code of Conduct being implemented in March, similar to the procedure during the previous elections, as per reports. This refers to the anticipated announcement of the election schedule expected next month.

"Maintaining political decorum, 'Mann Ki Baat' will not be telecast for the next three months during the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Emphasising the program's independence from government influence over its 110 episodes, PM Modi reiterated that the broadcast is dedicated to the collective strength and accomplishments of the country, characterising it as "a program of the people, for the people, and by the people."

He did appeal to his listeners to share YouTube shorts of his Mann Ki Baat episodes and urged the first-time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.

Looking ahead to the 111th episode, the prime minister expressed optimism, considering the auspiciousness associated with the number. He concluded by expressing confidence in retaining power in the upcoming elections.