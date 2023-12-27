comScore

PM Narendra Modi becomes the first world leader with 2 crore YouTube subscribers

The videos posted on PM Modi's channel have more than 4.5 billion views, which is far ahead of other leaders.

Dec 27, 2023
Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil stands behind Modi at the second position with a followership of 64 lakh subscribers. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

On November 26, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (NaMo) YouTube channel touched the two crore mark on the subscriber list. The videos posted on PM Modi's channel—set up in 2007–have more than 4.5 billion views, which is far ahead of other leads, stated Tubics, a YouTube analytics platform.

Jair Bolsonaro, former president of Brazil stands behind Modi at the second position with a followership of 64 lakh subscribers. Falling behind are US president Joe Biden and Turkiye president Recip Tayyip Erdogan whose subscriber count stands at 7.89 lakh and 3.16 lakh.

In terms of video views, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president, Ukraine, garnered 22.4 crore.

‘Yoga with Modi’, a YouTube channel linked to Modi has a subscriber count of 73,000, states a media report. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s channel has a subscriber count of more than 35 lakh.


