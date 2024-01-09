MIB invites comments on guidelines of accessibility standards in theatres

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has invited public comments on proposed guidelines for ‘Accessibility Standards in the Public Exhibition of Feature Films in Cinema Theatres’ catering to individuals with hearing and visual impairment. The move aims to enhance accessibility, aligning with principles of non-discrimination, societal inclusion, availability, advocacy, and affordability.

“Section 29 and Section 42 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, mandate the appropriate Government to take measures to promote universal service and universal access in the information and communication sector, including access to films for persons with hearing and visual disabilities. Section 40 and 44 provide for mandatory observance of accessibility norms and creation of accessibility features approved under the building plans to all public buildings,” said the document with guidelines.

These guidelines lay down accessibility standards for public exhibition of feature films for persons with hearing and visual impairment. The guidelines are applicable for those feature films that are certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for public exhibition in cinema halls/movie theatres for commercial purposes.

The focus of these guidelines is not only on the content but also on the information and assistive devices needed by persons with disabilities to enjoy films in cinema theatres.

The guidelines focus on fostering an inclusive environment by establishing general principles for feature film accessibility, identifying and addressing barriers hindering full accessibility, ensuring equal access for individuals with hearing and visual impairment to cinema screenings and creating an institutional framework for transparent oversight and impartial dispute resolution.

The proposed guidelines include crucial definitions, accessibility standards, Indian sign language guidelines, how accessibility can be achieved in feature films, highlights on processes and implementation, role of exhibitors, details of public awareness and details on grievance redressal.

Stakeholders are expected to share their feedback by February 8, 2024.