AWS strengthens Maharashtra's digital future with $8.3 billion cloud investment

At the World Economic Forum in Davos 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a monumental investment of $8.3 billion in Maharashtra. This investment forms part of AWS's larger $12.7 billion plan to develop cloud infrastructure across India by 2030.
The Maharashtra government formalised this collaboration with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the event. The investment is expected to significantly impact India's economy, contributing $15.3 billion to the country's GDP and supporting over 81,300 full-time jobs annually in the local data centre supply chain by 2030.Speaking at Davos, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the agreement as a pivotal step in positioning the state as a global hub for data centres.
“This collaboration will not only strengthen Maharashtra's technological infrastructure but also drive innovation, economic growth, and job creation,” he stated. The investment aligns with Maharashtra’s ambition to lead India’s digital transformation and create a conducive environment for large-scale technological projects.
AWS has already invested over $3.7 billion in Maharashtra’s cloud infrastructure. Its first data centre in India was launched in Mumbai in 2016, followed by a second in Hyderabad. The new investment will focus on expanding AWS’s footprint in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, building state-of-the-art data centres, and furthering innovation in artificial intelligence and cloud services. David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President of Global Public Policy at Amazon, highlighted the company’s long-term commitment to India and said, “We see tremendous potential for India’s digital economy to thrive for years to come. This is why we plan to invest $8.3 billion into cloud infrastructure in Maharashtra by 2030.”
The investment coincides with an intensifying competition among global hyperscalers. Microsoft recently announced its plan to invest $3 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure in India, alongside skilling initiatives over the next two years. AWS, with three existing data centre regions in India and a fourth set to go live in 2026, is scaling up to meet the growing demand for cloud computing and AI-driven solutions.