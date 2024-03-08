comScore            

Brand Marketing

India's journey into AI governance takes a leap with establishment of AI Knowledge Consortium

The AIKC launch also saw the participation of leading global AI companies such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services, alongside emerging Indian start-ups like CoRover and Level AI.

By  Storyboard18Mar 8, 2024 10:31 AM
India's journey into AI governance takes a leap with establishment of AI Knowledge Consortium
The launch also marked the unveiling of the AIKC’s debut member organisation report titled “What Indian Parliamentarians Think of AI.” This publication presents findings from a survey of 37 Members of Parliament, shedding light on their perceptions of this transformative technology.(Representative Image: Mohamed Nohassi via Unsplash)

India's journey into Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance takes a momentous leap with the establishment of the AI Knowledge Consortium (AIKC). Twelve research institutions and think-tanks have joined forces to establish this initiative, dedicated to championing this multi-stakeholder approach to AI governance.

Mission of the Consortium

As AI becomes an integral part of our daily lives, the AIKC recognises responsible business practices and comprehensive societal oversight are dual imperatives.

Vivan Sharan, Partner at Koan Advisory, which serves as the Secretariat of the AIKC, said, "AI is not a monolith, but a complex mosaic of technologies and our interactions with it. And to govern its use, the AIKC will endeavour to simultaneously atomise AI and our response to it."

NS Nappinai, Senior Counsel of the Supreme Court, and founder of Member organisation CyberSaathi, said, “The AI revolution in India needs to be inclusive, equitable, and reflective of our shared values. We need to evaluate how the four foundational pillars can guide further action on AI namely - empowering communities, stewarding knowledge, building capacity, and fostering inclusive dialogue”.

The launch also marked the unveiling of the AIKC’s debut member organisation report titled “What Indian Parliamentarians Think of AI.” This publication presents findings from a survey of 37 Members of Parliament, shedding light on their perceptions of this transformative technology.

Manish Tiwari, Founder of the AIKC Member organisation Institute for Governance, Policies and Politics, said “nearly all MPs emphasised the importance of a human-centric approach to AI regulation, while 82% also stressed the centrality of innovation-centricity”.

The AIKC launch also saw the participation of leading global AI companies such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services, alongside emerging Indian start-ups like CoRover and Level AI.

During the event, AIKC members and roundtable participants discussed the need for a public-private partnership led approach to developing hardware infrastructure to ensure equitable compute capacity for AI advancement in India.


Tags
First Published on Mar 8, 2024 10:30 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Akshay Kumar presents inspiring story of ‘World’s Tallest Statue’ in History TV18’s upcoming documentary

Akshay Kumar presents inspiring story of ‘World’s Tallest Statue’ in History TV18’s upcoming documentary

How it Works

Zomato takes food delivery to cinema halls, days after Swiggy announces it will deliver orders in trains

Zomato takes food delivery to cinema halls, days after Swiggy announces it will deliver orders in trains

Brand Marketing

International Women's Day: Four women and their ode to the women they love

International Women's Day: Four women and their ode to the women they love

Brand Marketing

London based Nothing targets AI device market, explores expanding operations in India

London based Nothing targets AI device market, explores expanding operations in India

Brand Marketing

National Creators Awards: Who are the creators PM Modi will present the first-ever NCAs to?

National Creators Awards: Who are the creators PM Modi will present the first-ever NCAs to?

How it Works

National Creators Awards: PM Narendra Modi to present the awards at the Bharat Mandapam

National Creators Awards: PM Narendra Modi to present the awards at the Bharat Mandapam

Brand Marketing

boAt highlights detrimental impact of women objectification through new campaign

boAt highlights detrimental impact of women objectification through new campaign
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!