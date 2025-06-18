Ministry of I&B orders 805 MSOs to update subscriber 'seeding' data; warns of suspension and revocation

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a formal advisory directing 805 registered Multi‑System Operators (MSOs) across India to submit or update their digital television subscriber, known as “seeding” data using the NIC online form within 15 days.

In its advisory, dated June 16, the Ministry highlighted two categories of non-compliance among MSOs:

- 553 MSOs had submitted data but failed to update it within the past six months (i.e. after November 9, 2024).

- 252 MSOs had never submitted any seeding data since the NIC form was adopted.

The move follows repeated advisories dating back to February 2022, which mandated MSOs to update subscriber data biannually via the Ministry’s Management Information System (MIS). Due to persistent technical issues with the CTMS MIS portal, an alternative submission route using the NIC form was implemented. Despite this workaround, many operators remain non-compliant.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 1OA of the Rules, this Ministry; vide Advisory dated 21.02.2022 had mandated all registered MSOs to enter their seeding data through Management Information System (MIS) of this Ministry and to regularly update it in every six months.

In view of non-compliance of the aforementioned advisory by certain MSOs, subsequent advisories dated 15.11.2022, 24.11.2022 and 09.12.2022 were also issued; providing opportunities to the MSOs who failed to furnish seeding details on MIS. As a result, MSOs who did not comply to the aforementioned advisories, were marked as non-compliant.

Subsequently, owing to some technical glitches in CTMS Portal (MIS), many MSOs faced difficulties in registering on the portal, preventing them from furnishing their seeding data and changing their status from non-compliant to compliant."

Accordingly, as a temporary alternative to CTMS, an NIC form was developed and all registered MSOs were mandated to furnish their seeding data through NIC form and update the same in every six months. "It has been observed that despite above-mechanism being in place, certain MSOs have not furnished their seeding data through designated NIC form even once since the development of NIC form or have not updated their seeding data in the last six months as mandated by this Ministry vide Advisory dated 21.02.2022," the directive said.

The advisory warns that continued failure to comply with the Ministry's terms and Cable Television Networks Regulations may result in suspension or revocation of MSO registration—a serious penalty that could disrupt broadcast services for millions of households.