MIB issues notice to unauthorised rating agency for violating guidelines

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued a notice to Chrome Data Analytics and Media (CDAM) for allegedly releasing and commercially utilizing rating data for TV channels without being registered as a rating agency.

In the said notice, MIB has pointed out that all rating agencies must be registered with the Ministry as per the 'Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India,' issued on January 16, 2014. These guidelines specify the necessary requirements for audience measurement, sample selection, data analysis, disclosure norms, grievance redressal, and reporting.

However, Chrome Data Analytics and Media is reportedly operating as a rating agency without proper registration, which appears to be a violation of the guidelines. Consequently, the agency has been directed to refrain from any commercial utilization of rating data for TV channels.

The company can also choose to apply for registration as a rating agency by fulfilling the prerequisites mentioned in the guidelines.

“The application should include a comprehensive report detailing the methodology employed by the agency for sample selection, data analysis, and reporting viewership for TV channels,” the notice said. MIB has given Chrome Data Analytics and Media fifteen days to respond, either by complying with the directions or providing a detailed explanation if they believe the provisions of the TRP Policy guidelines are not being violated by the company.

In accordance with the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India, all rating agencies, including the existing ones, are mandated to seek registration from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting based on the terms and conditions outlined in these guidelines.

The eligibility criteria for registration require the applicant to be a company registered under the Companies Act, 1956, and to disclose all Shareholders Agreements, Loan Agreements, and other Agreements at the time of application, with subsequent changes to be reported within 15 days. The company's Memorandum of Association (MoA) must specify rating services or market research as a primary objective and must not include conflicting activities such as consultancy or advisory roles. Additionally, none of the Board of Directors' members should be involved in broadcasting, advertising, or advertising agency businesses, and the company must maintain a minimum net worth of Rs 20 crores, certified by the Statutory Auditor. Complying with these registration requirements ensures transparency, credibility, and fair practices in the television rating industry in India.

At the moment Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India is the only joint industry body founded by stakeholder bodies that represent broadcasters, advertisers, and advertising and media agencies that is authorized to publish ratings related data.

So is Chrome Data Analytics and Media competing with BARC?

In a chat with Storyboard18, Pankaj Krishna, founder and CEO of Chrome Data Analytics and Media said, “For the past 15 years, our focus has been on measuring the distribution of cable and satellite channels rather than viewership data. This data has been valuable for optimizing revenues, transmission, and picture quality. We don't consider ourselves competitors with BARC, as they handle linear measurement for cable and satellite.”

“However, with news channels now available on digital platforms like OTT, smart TVs, mobile phones, and laptops, a significant portion of the audience consumes content digitally, which unfortunately is not captured by BARC. My mission is to make the digital industry more accountable and addressable in terms of viewership,” he added.