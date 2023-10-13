comScore

How it Works

Moneycontrol collaborates with Aditya Birla Group to launch video series '1 Minute Investment Pops'

‘1 Minute Investment Pops’ aims to simplify the world of investments, offering viewers a quick glimpse into various investment avenues in just a minute.‘1 Minute Investment Pops’ aims to simplify the world of investments, offering viewers a quick glimpse into various investment avenues in just a minute.

By  Storyboard18Oct 13, 2023 8:35 PM
Moneycontrol collaborates with Aditya Birla Group to launch video series '1 Minute Investment Pops'
There’s been little to no change in the way in which financial education is presented to beginner level investors, and that's the gap '1-minute investment pops' aims to bridge.

Moneycontrol, markets and finance platform, has joined hands with Aditya Birla Group to launch '1 Minute Investment Pops,’ a one-of-a-kind video series aimed at simplifying wealth creation for young investors.

‘1 Minute Investment Pops’ aims to simplify the world of investments, offering viewers a quick glimpse into various investment avenues in just a minute. In each video, renowned market experts such as CNBC TV18 anchors Nigel Dsouza, Sonal Mehrotra, Sonia Shenoy explain different methods of investing, providing viewers with essential knowledge to start or continue their investment journey.

There’s been little to no change in the way in which financial education is presented to beginner level investors, and that's the gap '1-minute investment pops' aims to bridge.

In the episodes so far, Dsouza has covered a range of investment topics including hedge funds, PPF (Public Provident Fund), health insurance plans, and mediclaim, while Mehrotra delved into topics like pension plans, endowment plans, and term insurance. Shenoy has addressed topics such as bank fixed deposits, post office fixed deposits, and ULIPs (Unit Linked Insurance Plans).

The digital video series targets mobile-first, new age consumers, and inspires them to adopt saving and investing practices.

‘1 Minute Investment Pops’ is exclusively available on Moneycontrol's digital platforms, including Instagram and YouTube.


Tags
First Published on Oct 13, 2023 8:35 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

COAI urges TRAI to reject startups’ submission debating network fee and net neutrality

COAI urges TRAI to reject startups’ submission debating network fee and net neutrality

How it Works

McDonald’s, Domino’s, KFC, Paper Boat, Licious, Starbucks are some of India's favorite food brands: YouGov

McDonald’s, Domino’s, KFC, Paper Boat, Licious, Starbucks are some of India's favorite food brands: YouGov

How it Works

Net Neutrality: Telcos urge TRAI to ignore letter signed by Nithin Kamath, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, other startup founders

Net Neutrality: Telcos urge TRAI to ignore letter signed by Nithin Kamath, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, other startup founders

How it Works

Zee-Sony merger: NCLAT defers hearing of Axis Finance's plea challenging deal

Zee-Sony merger: NCLAT defers hearing of Axis Finance's plea challenging deal

How it Works

Gaming firms may use grey area in GST law to challenge 'retrospective' taxation: Sources

Gaming firms may use grey area in GST law to challenge 'retrospective' taxation: Sources

How it Works

SEBI's Ananth Narayan G: We need investor education programs so people rely less on finfluencers, charlatans

SEBI's Ananth Narayan G: We need investor education programs so people rely less on finfluencers, charlatans

How it Works

Marketing Mocktail: The sound of brands - sonic branding explained

Marketing Mocktail: The sound of brands - sonic branding explained