Moneycontrol collaborates with Aditya Birla Group to launch video series '1 Minute Investment Pops'

Moneycontrol, markets and finance platform, has joined hands with Aditya Birla Group to launch '1 Minute Investment Pops,’ a one-of-a-kind video series aimed at simplifying wealth creation for young investors.

‘1 Minute Investment Pops’ aims to simplify the world of investments, offering viewers a quick glimpse into various investment avenues in just a minute. In each video, renowned market experts such as CNBC TV18 anchors Nigel Dsouza, Sonal Mehrotra, Sonia Shenoy explain different methods of investing, providing viewers with essential knowledge to start or continue their investment journey.

There’s been little to no change in the way in which financial education is presented to beginner level investors, and that's the gap '1-minute investment pops' aims to bridge.

In the episodes so far, Dsouza has covered a range of investment topics including hedge funds, PPF (Public Provident Fund), health insurance plans, and mediclaim, while Mehrotra delved into topics like pension plans, endowment plans, and term insurance. Shenoy has addressed topics such as bank fixed deposits, post office fixed deposits, and ULIPs (Unit Linked Insurance Plans).

The digital video series targets mobile-first, new age consumers, and inspires them to adopt saving and investing practices.