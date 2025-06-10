Here's why Eli Lilly's Mounjaro is the talk of the town - What is it and how does it work

Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug Mounjaro is seeing a strong early response in India, just three months after its launch in March 2025, according to media reports.

According to Winselow Tucker, Eli Lilly's top executive in India, the company is witnessing "encouraging" demand and is actively ramping up collaborations with healthcare providers to tackle the twin epidemics of obesity and diabetes, the report added.

India, home to over 101 million diabetics and an estimate 100 million obese individuals, presents a massive market for weight-loss therapies like Mounjaro. The drug enters a competitive space as Novo Nordisk prepares to launch its own blockbuster, Wegovy, soon.

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro is an injectable prescription medicine approved in India for:

- Improving blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type-2 diabetes.

- Assisting with weight loss in adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) above 30 (obese), or between 27-30 with at least one weight-related health condition.

- It is to be used along with a reduced-calorie deficit meal plan and increased physical activity under medical supervision.

The drug works by stimulating insulin production as needed, reducing glucose production by the liver, and slowing digestion, which prolongs satiety and helps with weight loss.

How much does it cost in India?

- 2.5 mg vial: Rs 3,500

- 5 mg vial: Rs 4,375

- Monthly therapy can cost between Rs 18,000 and Rs 22,000, depending on the dosage.

Performance so far

Since launch on March 21, 2025, Mounjaro has sold over 81,000 vials in India. According to Pharmatrac data:

- Sales reached approximately Rs 23.94 crore from March to May.

- Monthly sales have trebled since launch.

Eli Lilly does not publicly comment on prescription volumes or internal sales data, according to reports.

The road ahead

As Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy prepares for entry, competition will intensify in the premium weight-loss therapy space in India. However, Eli Lilly is betting on clinical outcomes and doctor engagement to drive adoption. Tucker said the company is focused on educating healthcare professionals and patients about the importance of addressing obesity and diabetes in tandem - a strategy that could help Mounjaro maintain its first-mover advantage, media reports added.