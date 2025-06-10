            
Kia India's SVP & Head - Marketing & Sales Hardeep Brar steps down

Brar joined Kia India in 2021, playing a key role in the brand’s post-launch momentum and retail network expansion in the country.

By  Storyboard18Jun 10, 2025 9:59 AM
Hardeep Singh Brar took up the position at Kia India in 2021.

Hardeep Singh Brar, the senior vice president and head of marketing and sales at Kia India, has stepped down from his position, according to media reports, as the automaker charts its next phase of growth in one of the world’s most competitive car markets.

His departure marks the latest in a series of leadership changes in India’s fast-moving auto sector, as global and domestic players recalibrate their strategies in response to evolving consumer preferences and electric mobility trends.

A veteran of the automotive industry, Brar began his career at Pertech Computers before moving to Maruti Suzuki, where he rose to the position of general manager overseeing corporate and rural sales. He later held senior roles at Volkswagen India, General Motors India, Nissan Motor Corporation, and Great Wall Motor Co., managing portfolios that included dealer development, commercial operations, and marketing.

Over the course of his career, Brar developed a reputation for driving channel growth, expanding retail networks, and leading large-scale sales operations. His exit comes at a time when Kia is reportedly looking to consolidate its position in India with new model launches and deeper market penetration.

Kia India has yet to issue an official statement on the leadership transition.


First Published on Jun 10, 2025 8:50 AM

