OpenAI's annualised revenue surges to $10 billion from $5.5 billion in December 2024

OpenAI’s ongoing revenue momentum is supported by a rapidly expanding user base and diversified offerings. The company now counts 500 million weekly active users as of March 2025.

Jun 10, 2025 11:32 AM
The latest figures mark a sharp climb from OpenAI’s revenue run rate of $5.5 billion in December 2024. (Image credits: Unsplash)

OpenAI revealed on Monday that its annualised revenue run rate has rocketed to $10 billion as of June, putting the company firmly on course to achieve its ambitious $12.7 billion revenue target for 2025, as per a Reuters report.

The latest figures mark a sharp climb from OpenAI's revenue run rate of $5.5 billion in December 2024, reflecting the soaring adoption of its flagship ChatGPT models and the growing appetite for AI-driven productivity and creative tools.

The $10 billion tally excludes revenue from licensing deals with Microsoft - a key backer - and other large one-time deals, according to a company spokesperson, A CNBC report stated.

The scale of OpenAI's revenue puts it far ahead of many of its rivals. The company's massive growth also signals a remarkable turnaround, considering it posted losses of around $5 billion last year.

In comparison, Anthropic recently crossed the $3 billion mark in annualized revenue, buoyed by strong demand for its models from the code-generation segment.

OpenAI's ongoing revenue momentum is supported by a rapidly expanding user base and diversified offerings. The company now counts 500 million weekly active users as of March 2025, and has rolled out a range of subscription services tailored for individuals, businesses, and developers, the report added.

Looking ahead, OpenAI's growth ambitions remain sky-high. In March, it disclosed plans to raise up to $40 billion in a fresh funding round led my SoftBank Group, valuing the company at a staggering $300 billion, the report added.


First Published on Jun 10, 2025 11:30 AM

