            
  • Home
  • digital
  • getty-images-accuses-stability-ai-of-copyright-infringement-69635

Getty Images accuses Stability AI of copyright infringement

Getty argued in the courtroom that Stability AI scrapped millions of images from its websites and used them to train their AI-image making tool, which could generate images based on text inputs.

By  Storyboard18Jun 10, 2025 1:43 PM
Getty Images accuses Stability AI of copyright infringement
The visual media company is also bringing a parallel suit against the AI company in the United States. (Image Source: Vietstock)

In what can be called the first major copyright trial of the Generative AI industry, visual media company and supplier of stock images Getty Images is facing off AI company Stability AI in a London courtroom.

The AI company owns an AI image making tool 'Stable Diffusion' which has been widely used by the masses, mostly for the instant creation of AI artwork and photorealistic images. Getty argued in the courtroom that Stability AI scrapped millions of images from its websites and used them to train their AI-image making tool, which could generate images based on text inputs.

The visual media company is also bringing a parallel suit against the AI company in the United States.

Stability AI denied the allegations of Getty Images. In court filings, Stability AI had accused Getty's lawsuit of posing a threat to the AI company's whole business and the wider Gen AI industry.

The spokesperson of the AI company, as per a Reuters report, had explained that artists who were making use of their tools were producing work based on collective human knowledge.

In January, Getty Images and Shutterstock had announced a landmark merger aimed at creating a $3.7 billion powerhouse.

The merger came as the licensed visual content sector faces growing challenges from AI-driven tools such as Midjourney and OpenAI's DALL-E, which can generate realistic images and videos.


Tags
First Published on Jun 10, 2025 1:43 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Judge blocks class action in Google Chrome privacy lawsuit

Judge blocks class action in Google Chrome privacy lawsuit

Special Coverage

Digital Entertainment Summit 2025 to debut in Delhi as India stakes its claim on the future of global media

Digital Entertainment Summit 2025 to debut in Delhi as India stakes its claim on the future of global media

Television

Paramount slashes 3% of US workforce amid industry turmoil

Paramount slashes 3% of US workforce amid industry turmoil

Digital

Google offers strategic buyouts to U.S. employees amid culture and performance reset

Google offers strategic buyouts to U.S. employees amid culture and performance reset

Digital

Meta’s AGI ambitions intensify as Zuckerberg bets big on scale AI talent

Meta’s AGI ambitions intensify as Zuckerberg bets big on scale AI talent

Digital

Kerala High Court to hear PIL against 'unfair' multiplex ticket pricing

Kerala High Court to hear PIL against 'unfair' multiplex ticket pricing

How it Works

A growing bond at what cost?: How AI chatbots are mining emotions on social media

A growing bond at what cost?: How AI chatbots are mining emotions on social media

Brand Marketing

ChatGPT down: Global outage plunges users into AI darkness

ChatGPT down: Global outage plunges users into AI darkness