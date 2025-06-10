ChatGPT down: Global outage plunges users into AI darkness

OpenAI's widely popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, experienced a significant global outage on June 10, 2025, leaving countless users unable to access the platform, according to media reports.

Reports of disruptions surged shortly before 3 PM IST, with Downdetector recording over 1,000 user complaints at the peak, indicating a major service interruption affecting users worldwide.

According to data from Downdetector, the bulk of the reported issues (93%) were specifically related to ChatGPT functionality, with a smaller percentage (7%) concerning the OpenAI app and 1% citing login difficulties.

The outage reports began escalating rapidly around 2:45 PM IST and reached their peak at 3:02 PM IST. This sudden spike follows a period of minimal disruption for ChatGPT services over the preceding 24 hours, making the current incident particularly impactful, the report added.

Frustrated users quickly took to social media platforms, including X, sharing screenshots depicting blank chat windows, incomplete responses, persistent server errors, and loading failures.

Many also reported being unexpectedly logged out or trapped in frustrating login loops, while others lamented the chatbot becoming unresponsive mid-session, leading to the loss of ongoing work and conversations.

As of the time of writing, OpenAI has not provided an official statement regarding the root cause of the outage. However, the status page now mentions, "Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across the listed services. We are continuing to investigate this issue." The outage appears to be affecting both free-tier and ChatGPT Plus subscribers, with impact felt across various geographical regions.

The sudden surge in error reports strongly suggests a potential server-side issue or system overload.

While OpenAI's technical teams are undoubtedly working to investigate and resolve the incident, no confirmation has been provided, the report added.

In the interim, users are advised to refrain from repeatedly refreshing sessions or re-entering login details, as these actions are unlikely to resolve the issue and could potentially trigger additional security verification steps.

Downdetector’s live outage map currently highlights high concentrations of reports originating from North America, Europe, and India.