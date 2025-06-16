            
IICT and University of York sign MoU to foster talent in creative technologies

The partnership will focus on dual-degree pathways, joint curriculum development, startup incubation, and immersive learning experiences.

By  Storyboard18Jun 16, 2025 1:47 PM
The collaboration involves CoStar Live Lab, a research lab led by the University of York.

On the sidelines of a global education summit in Mumbai, the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) formalised a partnership with the University of York, United Kingdom, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will open new frontiers across future-ready disciplines which include animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR), filmmaking, and design.

The collaboration involves CoStar Live Lab, a research lab led by the University of York. The partnership will focus on dual-degree pathways, joint curriculum development, startup incubation, and immersive learning experiences.

Signed by Vishwas Deoskar, chief executive officer, IICT, and Prof. Charlie Jeffery, vice-chancellor and president, University of York, the agreement spans a five-year term and aims to enhance the academic and professional scope for Indian learners.

Deoskar said, “This MoU represents not just an academic partnership but a shared vision for the future of creative education. We are thrilled to collaborate with an institution of York’s global repute. Together, we aim to empower Indian students with international exposure and transformative opportunities in creative technologies.”

Jeffery commented, “We are delighted to join hands with IICT in this exciting venture. The creative industries are global in nature, and this partnership enables students in both India and the UK to benefit from shared expertise, cutting-edge research, and real-world innovation. It’s an important step in developing talent that will shape the future of storytelling and digital experience.”


First Published on Jun 16, 2025 1:47 PM

