Sales, marketing roles to see 73% jump in H1 FY26 as e-commerce, tech startups boost hiring

Hiring in India's e-commerce sector and tech startups is seeing an upward trend according to the Employment Outlook Report (EOR) for HY1 (April–September FY 26) by TeamLease Services.

Nearly 70% of the employers in the e-commerce and tech startup sectors are planning to increase their workforce in the first half of FY25-26. The hiring is centered around high-impact technology and product roles, such as DevOps engineers, Product managers, and Full-stack developers. At the same time, companies are preparing to meet evolving digital consumption patterns by building agile teams that can deliver faster innovation and better customer experiences.

The report has projected a 73% rise in sales and marketing roles as well, followed by 63% in information technology, and 50% in blue-collar jobs.

The Net Employment Change (NEC) for the e-commerce and tech startup sector is projected at +6.9% for the first half of FY25–26. The sector continues to rank among the top three in job creation, alongside the electric vehicle (7.1%) and automotive industries (+6.9%).

In contrast, about 12% of companies plan to reduce headcount, mainly in post-Series A and B firms focused on cost control and runway management. On the other hand, only 19% expect no change, indicating a gradual return of business confidence and hiring momentum.

Geographically, Bengaluru led with 30% of the planned hiring as per the TeamLease report. Mumbai at 25% and Chennai at 23% may also see an increase in hiring trends, especially in the e-commerce and IT sectors. These cities remain the key hubs for startups due to their talent base and established digital ecosystems.