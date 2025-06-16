            

Tata Starbucks clarifies: No official brand ambassador in India

After viral posts wrongly linked Dolly Chaiwala with the coffee chain, Tata Starbucks issued a clarification stating it has no formal brand ambassadors, past or present, in India.

By  Storyboard18Jun 16, 2025 12:41 PM
Tata Starbucks clarifies: No official brand ambassador in India
Tata Starbucks emphasized that this content was not affiliated with the brand in any formal capacity.

Tata Starbucks has officially clarified that it does not have any designed brand ambassador in India, putting to rest speculation stirred by viral social media posts.

The company responded after popular internet personality Dolly Chaiwala was mistakenly linked to an alleged ambassadorial role with the brand.

In a statement shared on LinkedIn, the company said, "We have noted recent social media posts suggesting that TATA Starbucks has appointed an official brand ambassador. We would like to clarify that TATA Starbucks does not have any official brand ambassadors in India. Specifically, we have not entered any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala."

The confusion appears to have stemmed from a meme created by a third party, which many users misinterpreted as an official campaign announcement. Tata Starbucks emphasized that this content was not affiliated with the brand in any formal capacity.

The company concluded its message by reaffirming its commitment to transparency and customer trust. "TATA Starbucks is committed to communicating with accuracy and authenticity and we value the trust of our customers and communities."


Tags
First Published on Jun 16, 2025 12:41 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

How Amitabh Kant turned 'Incredible India' into a global tourism masterstroke

How Amitabh Kant turned 'Incredible India' into a global tourism masterstroke

Brand Marketing

Bombay High Court quashes rejection of Yamaha's WR trademark

Bombay High Court quashes rejection of Yamaha's WR trademark

Brand Marketing

Nike caught in social media controversy over mistaken model identity in India campaign

Nike caught in social media controversy over mistaken model identity in India campaign

Brand Makers

Ad agency subtract agency: Shubhranshu Singh writes from Cannes Lions 2025

Ad agency subtract agency: Shubhranshu Singh writes from Cannes Lions 2025

Brand Marketing

Burger Singh gets interim relief in trademark dispute against ex-franchisee

Burger Singh gets interim relief in trademark dispute against ex-franchisee

Brand Marketing

Mast or Meh: Father’s Day feels - Who nailed it - Instamart, VIDA, or Atlys?

Mast or Meh: Father’s Day feels - Who nailed it - Instamart, VIDA, or Atlys?

How it Works

Bombay HC denies TikTok's plea for 'well-known' trademark status 

Bombay HC denies TikTok's plea for 'well-known' trademark status 