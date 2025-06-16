Tata Starbucks clarifies: No official brand ambassador in India

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Starbucks has officially clarified that it does not have any designed brand ambassador in India, putting to rest speculation stirred by viral social media posts.
The company responded after popular internet personality Dolly Chaiwala was mistakenly linked to an alleged ambassadorial role with the brand.
In a statement shared on LinkedIn, the company said, "We have noted recent social media posts suggesting that TATA Starbucks has appointed an official brand ambassador. We would like to clarify that TATA Starbucks does not have any official brand ambassadors in India. Specifically, we have not entered any collaboration with Dolly Chaiwala."
The confusion appears to have stemmed from a meme created by a third party, which many users misinterpreted as an official campaign announcement. Tata Starbucks emphasized that this content was not affiliated with the brand in any formal capacity.
The company concluded its message by reaffirming its commitment to transparency and customer trust. "TATA Starbucks is committed to communicating with accuracy and authenticity and we value the trust of our customers and communities."