Real money gaming industry estimated at Rs 1.6 lakh crore, says IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge

Gangadharaiah Parameshwara, Karnataka’s home minister stated that the government would explore every possible way to frame laws which regulated betting and curbed online gambling apps in the state.

He took part in a discussion at the Legislative Assembly and highlighted how cricket betting was ruining families in the state, stated a media report.

Parameshwara added that the state had its commitment in place to protect its youth by discouraging them from betting, gambling or taking drugs. “The state alone cannot ban betting or online gaming as it needs a strong support of the Centre as most of the online games are operated from different parts of the country and world. So, we need a comprehensive policy and it should be initiated from the centre," he said.