Maharashtra reports 97 gambling cases, asks Centre for regulatory framework

Maharashtra has reported a total of 97 cases of illegal betting and gambling across its districts from 2023 to 2025, prompting the state government to call on the Centre for stringent legislation to regulate online gaming and curb digital gambling platforms.

Responding to a legislative query on July 8 from MLAs Vishor Jorgewar and Dr. Avishkar Deshmukh, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed that in March 2025, police raided an illegal betting operation in Ghugghus, Chandrapur, and seized items worth ₹4 lakh. A case has been filed under the Maharashtra Gambling Prevention Act, and investigations are ongoing.

Similarly, a separate racket was busted in Dahegaon-Ragari (Savner Taluka, Nagpur), where police seized assets worth ₹1.29 lakh. Notably, the operation in Ghugghus used the online platform “kingexch.com,” while the Nagpur case relied on mobile phones and television sets for betting activity.

From 2023 to 2025, Maharashtra recorded 97 cases of illegal online betting across multiple districts, with Mumbai City alone accounting for 38 cases. Other districts like Chandrapur, Yavatmal, and Nagpur Rural also reported high numbers.

A total of 97 betting and gambling cases have been filed across various districts of Maharashtra. Mumbai City reported the highest number with 38 cases. Chandrapur and Nagpur Rural each recorded 11 cases, while Yavatmal followed with 9. Thane City and Palghar each saw 5 cases, and both Pimpri-Chinchwad and Wardha reported 4 cases each. Mira-Bhayander reported 3 cases. Amravati City had 2 cases. The districts of Akola, Nanded Rural, Navi Mumbai, Dharashiv, and Solapur Rural each reported one case.

Fadnavis said, "To curb online gambling, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell conducts awareness campaigns both on social media and offline. Between 2017 and 2019, 3,253 police officers across the state were trained in modern cybercrime investigation methods.

He further said, "There is no specific law to ban online games. However, to regulate online gaming, the central government has published guidelines under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, notified in the Gazette on April 6, 2023. The state government has also recommended that the Centre enact laws to regulate online lotteries and games."