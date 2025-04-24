Release of Fawad Khan’s Bollywood movie halted following Pahalgam terror attack

ADVERTISEMENT
Amidst the intense scrutiny and backlash, sources within the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have reportedly confirmed that 'Abir Gulaal', starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, will not be released in India. This decision aligns with the heightened tensions and calls for boycotting Pakistani artists following the Pahalgam attack.
The tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 claimed at least 26 lives. As India-Pakistan row deepens, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reiterated its call for a total boycott of Pakistani artists, urging the Indian film industry to enforce non-cooperation with Pakistani actors, musicians, and technicians. FWICE has specifically targeted 'Abir Gulaal', scheduled for release on May 9, warning that any Indian industry member violating this directive will face disciplinary action.
In addition to FWICE's stance, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has also opposed the film's release in Maharashtra, citing the involvement of a Pakistani actor. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for the central government to implement policies regarding the participation of Pakistani artists in Indian cinema.
'Abir Gulaal', directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and co-starring Vaani Kapoor, was intended to mark Khan's return to Indian cinema after nearly a decade. The film, a romantic drama shot entirely in London, was set to explore the healing journey of two emotionally wounded individuals. However, in light of recent events and the ensuing backlash, the film's release in India has been shelved indefinitely.