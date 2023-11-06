comScore

Saudi Arabia has its eyes on cricket's Indian Premier League: Reports

Saudi Arabia proposes to invest $ 5 billion into IPL and aid the league's expansion into other countries, as per a Bloomberg report.

By  Storyboard18Nov 6, 2023 9:14 AM
Saudi Arabia also kept ahead the proposal to invest $ 5 billion into IPL and aid in expanding into other countries, stated the report. (Image source: News18)

Indian Premier League, popularly known as IPL, one the richest leagues in the world has discovered a new-found interest from Saudi Arabia.

As reported by Bloomberg, the advisers of the kingdom’s crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman held a talk—in the month of September during the visit of the crown prince—with the officials of the Indian government to move IPL into a holding company. The valuation of the company stands at $ 30 billion.

Saudi Arabia also kept ahead the proposal to invest $ 5 billion into IPL and aid in expanding into other countries, stated the report.


First Published on Nov 6, 2023 9:02 AM

