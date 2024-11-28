Tamil Nadu’s online gaming rules to float next month

The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) is set to implement its gaming regulations within the next month. TNOGA informed stakeholders of this decision during a recent consultation meeting held on November 12. However, stakeholders from the Real Money Gaming (RMG) industry are now demanding that video games also be regulated and receive the same treatment as them.

Interestingly, neither the Game Developers Association of Tamil Nadu nor other stakeholders from the video gaming industry were invited by TNOGA at the last consultation meeting. Storyboard18 previously reported that TNOGA is preparing to regulate the RMG industry in the state, but the video gaming industry will remain unregulated in Tamil Nadu.

A source from the RMG industry who attended the consultation meeting said, “TNOGA officials and Cyber Cell police officials, were present at the meeting. However, government officials have not responded to our questions about whether they will share the draft policy before implementation.”

The source added, “TNOGA should closely collaborate with stakeholders before implementing the policy and create an environment conducive to growth in the country. Tamil Nadu is a major market for the RMG industry, and we already self-regulate by adopting comprehensive security and precautionary measures.”

In addition, multiple RMG operators are requesting similar treatment to that of the video gaming industry. Officials from PRAHAR, a policy and research think tank, met with TNOGA Chairperson Md. Nasimuddin Siddiqui on November 13 to propose collaborative awareness programs and workshops for stakeholders and law enforcement officials.

PRAHAR conducted an opinion poll among 5,200 online gamers in Tamil Nadu, revealing that the vast majority could not distinguish between legal and illegal games.

Abhay Raj Mishra, President and National Convenor of PRAHAR, stated, “The distinction between video games and real money games is highly questionable, especially when video games are given more lenient treatment. Video games, particularly those without monetary transactions, are predominantly targeted at children, contributing to early habit formation and gaming addiction.”

Mishra continued, “Allowing children to access appealing video games at a life stage when they lack cognitive maturity, while restricting adults' rights to freely choose to engage in real money games, reflects a flawed policy approach.”

According to a report by PRAHAR, India could face nearly 1 trillion cyberattacks annually by 2033, escalating to 17 trillion by 2047, with illegal online gaming platforms serving as a major conduit for these threats.

Snehil Dhall, a criminologist and founder of Crimophobia said, "The lack of regulation over in-game chats within online gaming and video games platforms has made them an ideal communication channel for terror groups and organized crime syndicates. These chats fall outside traditional monitoring frameworks, creating a safe and anonymous space for illicit coordination."

Dhall said, "Tamil Nadu has consistently been ahead of the curve when addressing issues related to organized crime, often taking proactive steps that are 10-15 years ahead of other states. This foresight is critical now as the digital ecosystem, particularly online gambling platforms, emerges as a new frontier for organized crime.”

Dr. Aruna Sharma, a policy advisor and development economist, said, "After completing consultations, Tamil Nadu is now moving toward regulating online games. This framework will allow both Real Money Gaming (RMG) and other online games to register under the regulatory body.”

Dr. Sharma talking about TNOGA's policy further noted that, “There has been no discussion about banning online RMG as part of this regulatory initiative. The proposed regulations are expected to include filters for age restrictions, and players will need to set limits on the amount of money spent and time played. This is a positive step. We need clearer and stronger regulations to prevent the growth of dubious platforms in the gray market.”

She added, “Moreover, console-based video games, typically played privately at home and not involving wagering, also raise concerns about addiction. However, they are not subject to regulation.”

The TNOGA, established last year, has recommended that online gaming be prohibited between midnight and 5 a.m., with a daily play limit of four hours and each session restricted to two hours.