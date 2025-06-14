Tamil Nadu govt targets TNPL over surrogate ads by offshore betting platforms, RMG industry applauds

In a significant move aimed at curbing the promotion of offshore betting platforms, the Tamil Nadu government, through its Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA), has initiated action against surrogate advertisements and sponsorships in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The authority recently held discussions with senior TNPL officials to flag concerns over several team franchises being sponsored by gambling and betting companies.

According to TNOGA, teams such as Trichy Grand Cholas (sponsored by FOMO7), Chepauk Super Gillies (Melbat), Lyca Kovai Kings (1xBat), and Nellai Royal Kings (Dafa News), among others have violated state law by associating with platforms linked to online gambling. The authority has called these surrogate advertisements “prima facie objectionable” under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gaming and Regulation of Online Games Act.

A TNOGA official stated, “We have met senior officials from the league to intimate them about the league flouting TNOGA rules. Even surrogate advertisement of online betting apps is not allowed as per Section 8 of the Act.” Violations under this section can invite a one-year prison term or a fine of up to ₹5 lakh, as per Section 16(2).

Beyond state-level action, TNOGA is also considering invoking Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which allows the central government to block access to offending online platforms. A request to that effect would be routed through the Tamil Nadu Home Department to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Roland Landers, CEO of the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), welcomed the crackdown. “This is a commendable and much-needed step that sets the right precedent for promoting responsible gaming and safeguarding Indian consumers from illegal, unregulated offshore betting operators,” he said. Landers emphasized the need to distinguish between fully compliant Indian gaming firms and rogue foreign entities that exploit regulatory gaps.

“These operators bypass taxation, evade regulatory oversight, and expose users—especially youth and vulnerable populations—to significant financial and psychological risk,” he added.

A real-money gaming (RMG) operator, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that surrogate branding is now a favored strategy among offshore gambling companies, especially after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s (MIB) advisory dated October 3, 2022, which banned direct advertisements of gambling sites across television, digital news, and OTT platforms.

“Offshore platforms have turned to covert tactics—digital sponsorships, influencer tie-ups, and high-visibility collaborations with tournaments like TNPL. These mislead the public and flout Indian consumer protection laws,” the operator said. He also pointed to violations of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and the Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements, issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA).

The Tamil Nadu government's latest move signals a tougher stance against the normalization of online gambling through sports leagues and a broader commitment to consumer safety and lawful conduct in gaming.