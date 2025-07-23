Telangana’s bid for semiconductor push under review, over 30 institutions already backed

The Government of Telangana has sought inclusion as a prospective state under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), requesting Union government support for approving projects, creating infrastructure, developing a skilled workforce, and attracting global investments in advanced semiconductor technologies. The request also includes evaluation of proposals related to advanced systems-in-package technologies and crystal matrix from the state, which are currently under consideration by the ISM.

In response to a question raised by MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Jitin Prasada, stated that the Semicon India programme is a pan-India initiative. Applicants are free to choose their project locations, and proposals are evaluated strictly on technical and financial merit by a committee of domain experts, regardless of the state.

He added that the Union Government has already undertaken several initiatives to support the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem in Telangana. Under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, three companies based in Telangana — Green PMU Semi Pvt Ltd, WiSig Networks Pvt Ltd, and MosChip Technologies Pvt Ltd — are currently receiving financial assistance. Additionally, eleven companies in the state have been provided design tool support.

The Chips to Startup (C2S) programme has further expanded the reach of semiconductor innovation in Telangana. A total of 22 academic institutions from the state are receiving support in the form of design tools, while six of these institutions are also receiving direct financial assistance. Beneficiaries include leading institutions such as the University of Hyderabad, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad, Osmania University College of Engineering, and the National Institute of Technology Warangal.

Other colleges receiving tool support include SR University, BITS Hyderabad, Vasavi College of Engineering, VNRVJIET, GNITS, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, and several other prominent engineering colleges across Hyderabad and Warangal.