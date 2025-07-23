Infosys' employees attrition rate rises to 14.4% in Q1FY26, profit jumps by 9%

ADVERTISEMENT
Software service firm Infosys' total headcount surged by 2.5% to 323,788 year-on-year in Quarter 1 fiscal year 2026. The employees' voluntary attrition increased to 14.4% in Q1 FY26 from 12.7% in Q1 FY25. Notably, rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) attrition rate stood at 13.8%, Wipro at 15.1% , and HCL Tech attrition dropped 20 basis points to 12.8% in the April-June quarter of FY 2025-26.
Meanwhile, Infosys reported a rise of 9% in its consolidated net profit in the June quarter year-on-year to Rs 6,921 crore. Last year, the IT services firm clocked a profit of Rs 6,368 crore in the same period.
Revenue from operations also saw a growth of 7.5% to Rs 42,279 crore. During the quarter, revenue from financial services accounted for 28% of the total revenue share, followed by manufacturing at 16.1%, and retail at 13.4%, respectively.