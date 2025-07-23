IndiaAI approves 27 data labs in tier 2 and 3 cities, each eligible for Rs 68.98 lakh over 3 years

The Government of India has approved the establishment of 27 Data and AI Labs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as part of the IndiaAI Mission, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology confirmed in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The initiative falls under the IndiaAIFutureSkills pillar and aims to strengthen AI education, research, and innovation in smaller cities.

Responding to a question from MP Appalanaidu Kalisetti, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Shri Jitin Prasada, said the IndiaAI Mission, launched in March 2024, is a strategic effort to build an inclusive AI ecosystem aligned with India’s developmental goals. He said the government envisions a nationwide network of AI-skilled professionals, targeting support for 500 PhD fellows, 5,000 postgraduates, and 8,000 undergraduates in the AI domain.

In its first year, over 200 students have received fellowships, and 26 partner institutes have onboarded PhD scholars. The government is also working to operationalize Data and AI Labs across the country. In collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), 27 labs have been identified for establishment in cities including Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Shimla, Aurangabad, Patna, Buxar, Muzaffarpur, Kurukshetra, Ropar, Haridwar, Bikaner, Tezpur, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Guwahati, Itanagar, Srinagar, Jammu, Ranchi, Imphal, Gangtok, Agartala, Aizawl, Shillong, Kohima, Leh, and Silchar.

The initiative also received nominations from states and union territories to set up AI labs in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and polytechnics. A total of 174 institutions have been nominated so far. Uttar Pradesh leads the list with 49 ITIs, followed by Rajasthan with 25, and Karnataka with 23. Andhra Pradesh has nominated 9 institutions under this program, with labs proposed in Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, Dhone, Gajuwaka (Visakhapatnam), Kakinada, Vijayawada, Kadapa (Girls ITI), and Nellore (Girls ITI).

Each IndiaAI Data and AI Lab will receive financial assistance of Rs 68.98 lakh over three years for establishment and operational costs. The goal is to bridge the digital divide and bring AI-driven opportunities to underserved regions, enabling India to scale up its AI readiness at the grassroots level.