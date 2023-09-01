Tim Hortons opens third restaurant in Mumbai, marking 17 stores in India within a year

Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain, announced the opening of its third restaurant in Mumbai. Tim Hortons launched its flagship outlet in Delhi NCR last year. Since then, it has rapidly expanded to 17 outlets in the Indian market.

"We are beyond excited to unveil our latest restaurant at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai. The successive opening in Mumbai reflects our dedication to becoming an integral part of the local community. We are thrilled to offer Mumbaikars yet another inviting space to savour our iconic french vanilla & donuts and our signature melts sandwiches among others” said Tarun Jain, CEO, at Tim Hortons India. "Our team is committed to providing an exceptional experience, where consumers can savour our classic offerings in a vibrant and inviting ambience."

"We take immense pride in welcoming Tim Hortons' at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai. Together, we are elevating our customers' shopping journeys, creating a haven for coffee lovers and extravagant F&B experiences. With Tim Hortons joining our suite of brands, we are primed to offer the best of international experiences- be it retail therapy or indulging experiences, all under one roof." - says. Rashmi Sen, COO, The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

Tim Hortons opened its door in Hamilton, Ontario in 1964. In August 2022, the company expanded its retail presence in India.