comScore

How it Works

Tim Hortons opens third restaurant in Mumbai, marking 17 stores in India within a year

Tim Hortons has more than 5,600 restaurants around the world with 17 stores across 8 cities in India.

By  Storyboard18Sep 1, 2023 12:23 PM
Tim Hortons opens third restaurant in Mumbai, marking 17 stores in India within a year
Tim Hortons opened its door in Hamilton, Ontario in 1964. In August 2022, the company expanded its retail presence in India. (Representative Image: Beris Creatives via Unsplash)

Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffee chain, announced the opening of its third restaurant in Mumbai. Tim Hortons launched its flagship outlet in Delhi NCR last year. Since then, it has rapidly expanded to 17 outlets in the Indian market.

"We are beyond excited to unveil our latest restaurant at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai. The successive opening in Mumbai reflects our dedication to becoming an integral part of the local community. We are thrilled to offer Mumbaikars yet another inviting space to savour our iconic french vanilla & donuts and our signature melts sandwiches among others” said Tarun Jain, CEO, at Tim Hortons India. "Our team is committed to providing an exceptional experience, where consumers can savour our classic offerings in a vibrant and inviting ambience."

"We take immense pride in welcoming Tim Hortons' at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai. Together, we are elevating our customers' shopping journeys, creating a haven for coffee lovers and extravagant F&B experiences. With Tim Hortons joining our suite of brands, we are primed to offer the best of international experiences- be it retail therapy or indulging experiences, all under one roof." - says. Rashmi Sen, COO, The Phoenix Mills Ltd.

Tim Hortons opened its door in Hamilton, Ontario in 1964. In August 2022, the company expanded its retail presence in India.

It has made a significant footprint in Delhi NCR, Punjab and Mumbai. Tim Hortons has more than 5,600 restaurants around the world with 17 stores across 8 cities in India.


Tags
First Published on Sep 1, 2023 12:23 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Samsung launches AI-powered personalised food and recipe app

Samsung launches AI-powered personalised food and recipe app

How it Works

Krafton’s BGMI game gets Indian government nod after 3-month trial

Krafton’s BGMI game gets Indian government nod after 3-month trial

How it Works

Weekly Shorts: Trick or treat? Best Halloween influencer marketing campaigns

Weekly Shorts: Trick or treat? Best Halloween influencer marketing campaigns

How it Works

Esports celebrities are going to be superstars of the future: KRAFTON's Srinjoy Das

Esports celebrities are going to be superstars of the future: KRAFTON's Srinjoy Das

How it Works

Finfluencer scams back in action: Use fake messaging to lure consumers

Finfluencer scams back in action: Use fake messaging to lure consumers

How it Works

Google brings its generative AI search experience to India

Google brings its generative AI search experience to India

How it Works

InMobi: 54 percent Indian consumers prefer hybrid shopping

InMobi: 54 percent Indian consumers prefer hybrid shopping