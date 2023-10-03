Tom Hanks warns people against dental ad using an AI likeness of him

Tom Hanks took to Instagram to warn his fans that an advertisement for dental plans used an AI likeness of him without his permission.

Hanks said that he had "nothing to do with" the ad. CBS Mornings co-host, Gayle King, also put up a post on her Instagram page, calling out another ad that used her AI likeness.

"I have NOTHING to do with this company," King wrote on her Instagram post, saying the ad manipulated, "voice and video to make it seem like," she was promoting their products.

King wound up the post by stating that she, "never heard of this product or used it! Please don’t be fooled by these AI videos…".

Speaking with The New York Times, A Meta spokesperson said that the ads were, "against our policies to run ads that use public figures in a deceptive nature in order to try to scam people out of money".