Accenture Song to acquire American digital product company Work & Co

Accenture has agreed to acquire Work & Co, a global digital product company that blends design, technology, and innovation to help companies create breakthrough products and experiences.

Founded in 2013, Work & Co has earned multiple honors for digital products it strategized on, designed, and developed, including Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards, Time’s Best Inventions list, and CES Innovation Awards. Work & Co has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the “Most Consequential Agencies” in business.

Globally, 97 percent of c-suite executives feel that their accelerated digital transformation efforts merely allow them to keep pace, not achieve new growth and customer relevance. Accenture Song and Work & Co have an aligned vision of the opportunity for building life-centric digital experiences and products in anticipation of a US$1755 billion global digital transformation market by 2028.

David Droga, CEO at Accenture Song, said: “Game recognizes game. I have admired Work & Co’s client work, distinct model, and strong leadership for years. It's little wonder they are widely considered as one of the world's very best digital product companies. So, as Song continues to grow significantly, we will continue to bring more and more tech expertise and creative excellence into our Song family.”

Work & Co has deep credibility in creating flagship digital experiences and products—from mobile apps and commerce platforms to retail experiences, digital kiosks, and generative AI applications. It also helps brands define and bring-to-market digital strategies and operationalize world-class digital products at-scale. Work & Co works with clients across consumer goods & services, communications & media, life sciences, travel, financial services, digital and technology. The company has also long been known for building AI platforms and this year has engaged with brands across travel, retail, and health to stand up new generative AI products.

Mohan Ramaswamy, Founding Partner at Work & Co, said: “Ten years ago, we envisioned a new model bringing design and technology together—embracing the notion that the best digital products and experiences not only drive value and critical outcomes for clients but make people’s day-to-day lives better too. With Accenture Song, we share a like-minded belief in the power unlocked by pairing creativity and technology. It's energizing to look towards a future of collaborating on work powered by the unmatched level of scale, intelligence, sector expertise, and innovation found at Accenture Song."

Headquartered in New York, Work & Co’s nearly 400 employees across the United States, Europe, and Latin America will join Accenture Song. Work & Co is the latest in a series of acquisitions that Accenture Song has made including Rabbit’s Tale, ConcentricLife, Fiftyfive5, The Stable, and Romp.