After OpenAI, Bard, consumers may get to use a new gen AI chatbot, Apple GPT

Apple is experimenting with generative artificial intelligence. According to a report from Bloomberg, the tech giant is developing artificial intelligence tools to challenge OpenAI, Google and others. The tech giant has created a chatbot that some engineers are internally referring to as “Apple GPT.” The Bloomberg report states that Apple is yet to determine a strategy for releasing the technology to consumers, but is reportedly aiming to make a significant AI-related announcement next year.

Apple has built a reputation for prioritizing user privacy and security. That's one of the main reasons why Apple's experimentation in this space was halted due to security concerns about generative AI. So far the company’s chatbot is similar to Bard, ChatGPT and Bing AI, as it doesn’t feature any additional features that separates it from what’s currently commercially available. The report comes as Apple has been looking for generative AI talent.

Marketers and advertising agencies are excited and cautious about generative AI at the same time. Generative AI is a subset of AI that focuses on making new content, such as text, images, and sounds, based on the input it receives. It can be used in many ways, from producing images and writing blog posts to writing codes or composing music.

Generative AI is also the next watering hole for venture funds. According to Pitchbook, Venture Capitalists have increased investment in generative AI by 425% since 2020 to $2.1 billion. The global generative AI market size accounted for USD 7.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 110.8 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 34.3% from 2022 to 2030, as per a report by Acumen Research and Consulting. Are creative jobs at risk? The answer at the moment is ‘no’. Experts believe generative AI tools will add value to creative processes. However, like any other immersive technology, Generative AI comes with its attendant risks like security issues, concern over data privacy, limitations in creativity, and copyright issues.