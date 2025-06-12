Tata's Trent accelerates retail expansions, adds over 280 stores for Westside, Zudio in FY25

Trent Limited, a Tata Enterprise, heavily capitalized on its physical stores for fashion and lifestyle concepts and Zudio in the fiscal year 2025.

According to Trent's annual report, Westside added 40 new stores and consolidated 24 stores between April 20240-March 2025, bringing the total store count to 248 as of March 31. The total investment in a new Westside store leased and operated by the company was between Rs 8-9 crore across capital expenditure, deposits, and inventory.

While leveraging its offline store, Westside also boosted its online audience through its website, as well as, Tata Group-owned e-commerce platforms such as Tata CLiQ and Tata Neu. According to the annual report, online channels contributed around 6% to Westside's revenues in FY2025.

Westside's annual subscription programme, WestStyleClub, significantly aided its online revenue growth. The club, whose member base increased by 38% year-o-year to 16.4 million, accounted for 90% growth in Westside's online revenue share.

In contrast, Zudio added 244 new stores and consolidated 24, with a store footprint of around 7,000-12,000 sq. ft in FY25. As of March 2025, Zudio had 765 stores across 235 cities, including stores co-located with Trent's food and grocery space called Star. Trent Ltd employed capital for a new Zudio store between Rs 3-4 crore in FY25.

In FY25, Zudio crossed a billion dollars in sales with lifestyle, and non-apparel accounting for over 20% of the revenues. Zudio growth was backed by brand-building visibility by expanding its presence in micro-markets, instead of heavy discounting and heavy marketing spending. The report mentioned that the lifestyle-to-grocery retail chain has stayed away from discounting and avoided active marketing spending. "We instead focus on being accessible and building a critical mass of presence to drive awareness".

"Both Westside and Zudio now operate at scale and are witnessing strong volume-led growth across diverse categories. Operating from over 1,000 large-format fashion stores, we have engaged with more than 100 million customers," P. Venkatesalu, Trent's Managing Director said.