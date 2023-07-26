comScore

Air India introduces in-flight magazine namaste.ai

The new in-flight magazine which replaces bilingual magazine Shubh Yatra features a cover story on JRD Tata, known as the father of Indian aviation to mark his birth anniversary on July 29.

The 88-page-long magazine is the first to be released since Air India returned to the Tata Group after 69 years.(Image by @airindia via Twitter)

Air India on Tuesday announced the launch of its new in-flight magazine called ‘namaste.ai' which replaces the bilingual magazine Shubh Yatra.

The magazine is now available on all the domestic and international Air India flights. The first issue of namaste.ai featured a cover story on JRD Tata, hailed as the father of Indian aviation, to mark his birth anniversary on July 29. Tata founded the airline 90 years ago.

The 88-page-long magazine is the first to be released since Air India returned to the Tata Group after 69 years. Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India, wrote in the magazine, “A new Air India is taking off and we are eager for your feedback as we make progress.”

He further wrote, “The name namaste.ai comes from the Indian greeting. Apart from being a land of diverse geographies, people, and cultures, India is known for its warm hospitality. Through namaste.ai, we will attempt to give our guests a glimpse of all that and more. We want to enhance our guests’ experience of flying with us even more pleasurable.”


First Published on Jul 26, 2023 3:59 PM

