Air India to fly with its new brand identity soon

Tata Sons’ owned Air India is undergoing a makeover, and will unveil a new brand identity in August at an event hosted in Delhi, reported CNBC-TV18.

“It is expected that Air India will unveil a new colour theme, a new livery and design to give Air India a refreshed look and feel of a global airline,” stated the report.

In addition to this, it is also expected and indicated that the airline brand will unveil its new frequent travellers loyalty program, and the merged Air India-Vistara could be following many of Vistara’s day-to-day practices.

While the airline brand is all set to unveil its new brand identity, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is yet to approve the merger of Air India and Vistara.

Storyboard18 reported in January 2023 that the company onboarded London-based brand and design consultancy firm Futurebrands to design Air India’s new branding strategy.

In Jun 2023, Storyboard18 was the first to report that the airline major assigned its creative duties to McCann Worldgroup India. The responsibilities of the agency include developing a new brand platform and a comprehensive range of multi-channel marketing communication.