comScore

Quantum Brief

Air India to fly with its new brand identity soon

Tata Sons' airline brand will unveil a new colour theme, a new livery and design to give Air India a refreshed look and feel of a global airline.

By  Storyboard18Jul 21, 2023 10:19 AM
Air India to fly with its new brand identity soon
While the airline brand is all set to unveil its new brand identity, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is yet to approve the merger of Air India and Vistara. (Representative Image: Daniel Eledut via Unsplash)

Tata Sons’ owned Air India is undergoing a makeover, and will unveil a new brand identity in August at an event hosted in Delhi, reported CNBC-TV18.

“It is expected that Air India will unveil a new colour theme, a new livery and design to give Air India a refreshed look and feel of a global airline,” stated the report.

In addition to this, it is also expected and indicated that the airline brand will unveil its new frequent travellers loyalty program, and the merged Air India-Vistara could be following many of Vistara’s day-to-day practices.

While the airline brand is all set to unveil its new brand identity, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is yet to approve the merger of Air India and Vistara.

Storyboard18 reported in January 2023 that the company onboarded London-based brand and design consultancy firm Futurebrands to design Air India’s new branding strategy.

In Jun 2023, Storyboard18 was the first to report that the airline major assigned its creative duties to McCann Worldgroup India. The responsibilities of the agency include developing a new brand platform and a comprehensive range of multi-channel marketing communication.

Air India's transformation plan is titled “Vihaan.AI”, which in Sanskrit signifies the dawn of a new era, with identified objectives for Air India over the next five years. Senior advertising and media executives believe that the company needs to look at amalgamating past glory and future-led technologies in order to make Air India a competitive home-grown but truly world-class brand.


Tags
First Published on Jul 21, 2023 10:19 AM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Subhash Chandra wants to buy Dish TV shares worth Rs 1,500 cr, legal experts ask how

Subhash Chandra wants to buy Dish TV shares worth Rs 1,500 cr, legal experts ask how

Quantum Brief

Meta partners with actress Karishma Kapoor to help creators manage their online presence

Meta partners with actress Karishma Kapoor to help creators manage their online presence

Quantum Brief

Decoding Barbie movie’s marketing blitz; Mattel spent $100 mn on marketing

Decoding Barbie movie’s marketing blitz; Mattel spent $100 mn on marketing

Quantum Brief

Junglee Poker is raising the stakes with celebrity ambassadors amidst GST debacle

Junglee Poker is raising the stakes with celebrity ambassadors amidst GST debacle

Quantum Brief

‘Bole mere lips...I love Uncle Chipps’: How a US presidential election speech inspired the iconic Indian jingle

‘Bole mere lips...I love Uncle Chipps’: How a US presidential election speech inspired the iconic Indian jingle

Quantum Brief

Manyavar collaborates with Marvel to launch an inspired collection

Manyavar collaborates with Marvel to launch an inspired collection

Quantum Brief

Practo launches Transform: A diabetes management and remission program

Practo launches Transform: A diabetes management and remission program