Allied Blenders and Distillers launches ZOYA gin; enters luxury gin segment

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL), announced the launch of ZOYA Special Batch Gin. This sets the pace for the organization’s entry in the curated, high-profile luxury gin segment, and to a higher margin business.

Zoya Special Batch Premium Gin is made from 100 percent grain and natural spirits, with delicate Juniper and 12 finest botanicals to give it a fresh and unique finish.

The trend of premiumisation in the Indian alcobev industry is increasingly marked by a move by younger, experimentative consumers to Indian origin products and experiences. The gin category, in particular, is leading this change. The launch of Zoya Premium Gin aligns with ABD's strategy to focus on luxury products and contemporary, higher margin brands for future success.

Alok Gupta, Managing Director, ABD said, “I am delighted to announce our latest launch, Zoya Special Batch Gin under the ‘PremBrands’ vertical. The newest addition to our portfolio, is not just an exceptional product experience but also a testament of our efforts to a higher value portfolio.”

Bikram Basu, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, ABD, said “Zoya, the name stands for joie de vivre. It invites you to live, love, rejoice, with a beautiful blend of the finest juniper and 12 expertly selected botanicals. The craftsmanship of Zoya will not only find its way with gin enthusiasts, but also help grow the category.”