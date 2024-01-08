comScore

Quantum Brief

Allied Blenders and Distillers launches ZOYA gin; enters luxury gin segment

The trend of premiumisation in the Indian alcobev industry is increasingly marked by a move by younger, experimentative consumers to Indian origin products and experiences.

By  Storyboard18Jan 8, 2024 2:50 PM
Allied Blenders and Distillers launches ZOYA gin; enters luxury gin segment
The trend of premiumisation in the Indian alcobev industry is increasingly marked by a move by younger, experimentative consumers to Indian origin products and experiences.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited (ABDL), announced the launch of ZOYA Special Batch Gin. This sets the pace for the organization’s entry in the curated, high-profile luxury gin segment, and to a higher margin business.   

Zoya Special Batch Premium Gin is made from 100 percent grain and natural spirits, with delicate Juniper and 12 finest botanicals to give it a fresh and unique finish.

The trend of premiumisation in the Indian alcobev industry is increasingly marked by a move by younger, experimentative consumers to Indian origin products and experiences. The gin category, in particular, is leading this change. The launch of Zoya Premium Gin aligns with ABD's strategy to focus on luxury products and contemporary, higher margin brands for future success.

Alok Gupta, Managing Director, ABD said, “I am delighted to announce our latest launch, Zoya Special Batch Gin under the ‘PremBrands’ vertical. The newest addition to our portfolio, is not just an exceptional product experience but also a testament of our efforts to a higher value portfolio.”

Bikram Basu, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, ABD, said “Zoya, the name stands for joie de vivre. It invites you to live, love, rejoice, with a beautiful blend of the finest juniper and 12 expertly selected botanicals. The craftsmanship of Zoya will not only find its way with gin enthusiasts, but also help grow the category.”

Zoya Special Batch Premium Gin will launch first in Gurgaon and will subsequently move to Maharashtra and other major cities in the country. A 750ML bottle of Zoya Special Batch Premium Gin will at a MRP of Rs.2200/- in Maharashtra. The brand will also be available for global markets at the earliest.


Tags
First Published on Jan 8, 2024 1:39 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Nippon Paint ventures into the e-commerce segment

Nippon Paint ventures into the e-commerce segment

Quantum Brief

Indian flavours and coffee will reach the world: Starbucks' Laxman Narasimhan

Indian flavours and coffee will reach the world: Starbucks' Laxman Narasimhan

Quantum Brief

Cipla forays into next phase of Tuffles campaign with Shankar Mahadevan

Cipla forays into next phase of Tuffles campaign with Shankar Mahadevan

Quantum Brief

Apple produced iPhones worth Rs. 1 lakh crore in India in 2023; surpasses $5 billion dollar exports mark

Apple produced iPhones worth Rs. 1 lakh crore in India in 2023; surpasses $5 billion dollar exports mark

Quantum Brief

BluSmart signs MoU with ASDC to train 250 women in Delhi NCR for employment

BluSmart signs MoU with ASDC to train 250 women in Delhi NCR for employment

Quantum Brief

Emergency cash requirement to Sextortion, match-making site Matrimony launches 'Safe Matrimony' campaign to raise awareness about frauds

Emergency cash requirement to Sextortion, match-making site Matrimony launches 'Safe Matrimony' campaign to raise awareness about frauds

Quantum Brief

Sony Pictures Networks India extends exclusive UFC broadcast rights in Indian subcontinent

Sony Pictures Networks India extends exclusive UFC broadcast rights in Indian subcontinent

Quantum Brief

#BlastFromThePast: DDB Mudra’s Nitin Pradhan picks his all-time favourite ads

#BlastFromThePast: DDB Mudra’s Nitin Pradhan picks his all-time favourite ads