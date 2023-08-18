Amazon Pay launches ‘Bill Payments Ka Smarter Way’ campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana

Amazon’s new campaign for its brand Amazon Pay - ‘Bill Payments Ka Smarter Way’ features Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana. The campaign highlights the idea of how customers can enjoy a smarter, new-age way of managing all their bills at one place - with timely reminders for their bills that helps avoid late fines and penalties. Customers also enjoy a convenient and super-fast 1-click bill payment experience using Amazon Pay Balance and Amazon Pay Later, and pay bills in less than 5 seconds. Customers also have the option of paying for their recharges and bills using the payment instrument of their choice, like UPI and credit cards. With this campaign, Amazon Pay aims to convey the instant and seamless experience of making bill payments and recharges along with offers/rewards for customers day-to-day transactions.

The TVCs capture the essence of bill payments and recharges made in our everyday life. The protagonist Ayushmann, discovers a more efficient method of managing bills and recharges through Amazon Pay, a secret he playfully unveils to the audience. This narrative draws a parallel between the smarter, seamless convenience of Amazon Pay for bill payments and DTH/mobile recharges, and the everyday household tasks that become mundane. The campaign is a strategic endeavour aimed at transforming existing bill payers to adopt Amazon Pay, which is offering them an elevated and exceptional everyday bill payment experience.