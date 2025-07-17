FIFA to open 2026 World Cup ticket applications on September 10

ADVERTISEMENT
FIFA announced on Tuesday that applications for tickets to the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup will officially open on September 10, kicking off the countdown to what the organization promises will be the "biggest and greatest sporting event ever."
The 2026 edition of the tournament will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, and is set to begin on June 11 at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico city. This marks the first time the World Cup will be staged across three countries and feature an expanded format with 48 teams.
Due to expected overwhelming demand, FIFA said the tickets will be released in phases, though it did not specify if dynamic pricing - which adjusts prices based on demand - will be implemented, as seen in previous tournaments like the Club World Cup.
"We're looking forward to welcoming the world back to North America," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement, as per reports. "We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place - these will be the most coveted seats in world sport."
Further details about pricing, match schedules, and host city allocations are expected to be released closer to the application window opening.