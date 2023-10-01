Amitabh Bachchan accused for misleading advertisement supporting Flipkart

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is making complaint to Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) against Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and e-commerce major Flipkart for a misleading advertisement of Flipkart where Bachchan grossly minimised the character of traders.

CAIT national president B C Bhartia & secretary general Praveen Khandelwal highly regretted that in consideration of hefty amount he must have charged for endorsing misleading advertisement of Flipkart. Both Bhartia & Khandelwal said that it is really going to hurt the basic economies of our neighbourhood small shops and damage livelihood of common sellers across country.

Bhartia & Khandelwal said that it is most heartening that Bachchan in this advertisement has demeaning the retailers of the nation by making false, baseless and misleading claim and supported a foreign MNC which is an habitual offender of non compliance of rules and law and has indulged into unethical business practices.