Amitabh Bachchan accused for misleading advertisement supporting Flipkart

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is making complaint to Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) against Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and e-commerce major Flipkart for a misleading advertisement of Flipkart where Bachchan grossly minimised the character of traders.
CAIT national president B C Bhartia & secretary general Praveen Khandelwal highly regretted that in consideration of hefty amount he must have charged for endorsing misleading advertisement of Flipkart. Both Bhartia & Khandelwal said that it is really going to hurt the basic economies of our neighbourhood small shops and damage livelihood of common sellers across country.
Bhartia & Khandelwal said that it is most heartening that Bachchan in this advertisement has demeaning the retailers of the nation by making false, baseless and misleading claim and supported a foreign MNC which is an habitual offender of non compliance of rules and law and has indulged into unethical business practices.
Both trade leaders said that recently the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has rolled out a policy stating what is deceptive & misleading advertisement. The advertisement in question falls under the purview of CCPA as the advertisement has grossly flouted the policy laid down by the Ministry. Therefore, the CAIT is moving to CCPA for registering the complaint.