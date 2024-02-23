Amul's 50 years in India: Not without controversies

As Amul commemorates its golden jubilee, marking fifty years of operations in India's dairy sector, it was amidst various controversies. From entering new markets in Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu to facing ideological conflicts with advocacy groups like PETA, Amul's anniversary prompts examination of its role within India's dairy industry. These controversies reflect the complex landscape in which Amul operates as it continues to navigate its trajectory in the nation's dairy market:

Amul-Nandini Controversy (2023)

The entry of Amul into Bengaluru's market, where Nandini held a significant 70% share, ignited controversy with opposition parties alleging a conspiracy to undermine the local brand. Amul's proposed higher price points for its milk brands compared to Nandini raised concerns about affordability and market competition. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's suggestion of a merger between KMF (Nandini) and Amul drew opposition from political figures and experts. Protests intensified with hashtags like #SaveNandini and #GobackAmul on social media. Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for allegedly favoring Gujarat-based entities over Karnataka's interests. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pledged support for Nandini, calling it Karnataka's pride, and assured measures to maintain its prominence. State cooperation minister ST Somashekar clarified that there was no proposal to merge KMF with Amul and emphasized Nandini's competitive pricing and market reach. The situation underscored tensions between preserving local brands and facing competition from established national players, sparking debates over the balance between regional identity and market dynamics.

Amul Vs Aavin (2023)

The feud between Amul and Aavin revolved around milk procurement and marketing in Tamil Nadu. Amul had expanded its operations into Tamil Nadu, establishing chilling centers and a processing plant in Krishnagiri district. However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed concerns about Amul's activities, contending that they encroached upon Aavin's designated milk shed area, managed by the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited. Stalin argued that Amul's actions violated cooperative principles, potentially leading to unhealthy competition between cooperatives and disrupting the existing dairy ecosystem. Moreover, Amul's entry could have reduced the volume of milk purchased by Aavin, as Amul offered better prices to milk producers. Aavin, a pivotal player in Tamil Nadu's dairy sector, provided inputs to milk producers, ensured the supply of quality milk and products to consumers at affordable prices, and supported rural livelihoods. Chief Minister Stalin called for intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct Amul to cease milk procurement in Tamil Nadu's milk shed area, aiming to safeguard Aavin's interests and maintain the integrity of the state's cooperative dairy system.

Amul Vs PETA (2021)

Amul encountered a suggestion that could have altered its age-old legacy. The animal rights organization, PETA, suggested Amul "switch to plant-based dairy" to tap into the growing vegan food and milk market. The tweet by Sodhi made waves across the internet as many Twitter users backlashed against the strange demand by PETA, while some called it an "outrageous one". Others supported the brand, tweeting that it has been doing good work over the years and there’s no need to pay heed to such demands. Users expressed their anger by asking PETA to stop the wet markets in China or direct the same demand to USA/Australian dairy and meat markets. In the letter from PETA, they also emphasized stopping "wasting resources to fight the demand for plant-based products". In response to the letter and the hype created around it on social media, RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which makes Amul Milk, tweeted his fitting response by raising concerns about the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of landless farmers associated with the brand.