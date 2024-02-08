Anupam Mittal slams Indigo for “inhumane” treatment of passengers

Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal strongly criticised Indigo for its ‘inhumane’ treatment of passengers,mentioning two flights that encountered significant delays. The Shark Tank India Judge stated that his Indigo flight scheduled from Delhi to Mumbai was delayed by over 45 minutes on the tarmac. Worse still, passengers were made to sit inside the aircraft without air conditioning, possibly as a cost cutting measure by the airline.

Mittal's issues with IndiGo did not end here. Even though his flight from Mumbai to Delhi was delayed by more than 2 hours, the passengers were not offered a refund on their tickets.

“Kya ho gaya tumko Indigo,” the entrepreneur wrote to Indigo in his post shared on X. “Mum-Delhi > 45 minute delay on tarmac without AC so u can keep costs down. Del-Mum > 2 hr delay but will not refund the ticket.”

“DGCA this is inhumane and should be made illegal,” added Mittal as he tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Recently, IndiGo has faced several complaints, not limiting to flight delays and lack of refreshments and more.

In its reply to Mittal, the low cost airline clarified that the two hour delay on the Delhi-Mumbai route was due to a medical emergency.

"Mr. Mittal, we apologise for the inconvenience caused by the 30-minute delay of your morning flight from Mumbai, which was due to unforeseen traffic congestion," the airline stated. "Furthermore, we regret to inform you that the delay of the Delhi-Mumbai route was caused by an unexpected medical emergency on the incoming flight. Please be assured that we acknowledge the significance of your time and the disruptions such delays can create for your travel arrangements.